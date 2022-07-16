ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

Ninth District Circuit Court Judge named Fellow

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Ninth District Circuit Court Judge Toni Walker Terrett earned the Fellow designation from the Mississippi Bar Foundation (MBF). Terrett serves Warren, Sharkey and Issaquena counties.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the designation is the highest honor one can receive from MBF. Fellows are chosen based on their excellence as a lawyer and their dedication and service to the public. Only 10% of Mississippi lawyers are eligible for membership as a fellow.

Patterson assumes command of U.S. Army ERDC

Judge Terrett was elected to her position on on November 6, 2018. She is the first woman to hold the position in the district.

According to the newspaper, she previously served as a judge for the City of Vicksburg for nine years. Prior to that, she worked in private practice as a solo practitioner.

JACKSON, MS
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

