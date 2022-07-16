Phillip Klaphake ready to 'scream green and gold' in Sauk Rapids-Rice activities director role

SAUK RAPIDS — Phillip Klaphake has been a part of the Sauk Rapids-Rice community in different roles like a head football coach and a middle school activities director.

When former activities director NaDean Schroeder announced that she was stepping down from the position, Klaphake knew this would be a good opportunity to continue serving his community and helping students achieve their hopes and dreams.

At the end of April, Klaphake was named interim activities director and will be taking over the future of Sauk Rapids-Rice activities and athletics. For him, he wants to challenge others and be challenged himself in this new position.

"[Every coach] needs support and they all need to be challenged," Klaphake said. "And I need the same for me. I want them to challenge me, so I can grow as an activities director as fast as I can... I'm excited about the opportunity to work really, really hard to serve kids, to serve coaches, to serve programs."

Klaphake grew up in school environments as his father was an administrator. The thought of being an activities director has been on his mind for some time.

The main thing that attracted him to this position was the ability to serve the community in a big way as well as seeing the impact and the work that goes on behind the scenes to continue progressing as an overall department.

When Klaphake started at the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District six years ago, he said that he wasn't ready for a position like high school activities director. Entering his seventh year with the Storm, he feels like he's grown in many ways and it's due to the staff and the opportunities he received over the years.

"I've been super fortunate here in Sauk Rapids-Rice to work with some awesome administrators," Klaphake said. "NaDean [Schroeder] trusted me and she gave me a lot of opportunities to learn."

Klaphake enjoys working with people and understanding different opinions, so he hopes to take that approach this upcoming school year and into the future. He said he wants a listening and collaborative environment and make sure ideas are done effectively and efficiently.

Even though Klaphake has taken on a newer and larger role with Sauk Rapids-Rice, he wants to continue coaching football for the Storm. When the opportunity came up, he said he wanted to make sure that coaching football could still be a possibility moving forward.

"I'm not a hunter or fisher, we don't go camping," Klaphake said. "I don't have hobbies. My hobby is coaching and working with kids. So the combination [of activities director and head football coach] is what I like... I love to coach and that's what makes me whole."

He's already started working on plans to create a balance in making sure the football team can excel and reach its potential as well as making sure the activities department is reaching its potential, too.

Heading into the 2022-23 school year, Klaphake said he wants to focus on two things early on. The first is helping coaches grow in their respective sports and activities. He said that he wants to be a good resource for coaches by attending practices and events more often.

Sauk Rapids-Rice High School has a variety of coaches with some being brand new and others that have more experience. Klaphake said he understands that he'll have to support each coach in different ways based on what they need at the given time.

The second focus is on bringing more people to Sauk Rapids-Rice events. Klaphake said he wants to see more people whether that's students, Storm families or just the Sauk Rapids-Rice community overall.

Ultimately, he wants to celebrate the kids in any sport or activity. Klaphake will focus on outreach to make sure the community knows what's happening at the school. He also wants to build a stronger social media presence, so that the news can be spread throughout Central Minnesota and beyond.

"I want people to scream green and gold," Klaphake said. "I think it's important to celebrate these kids and their successes throughout the entire school year."

Klaphake was named the interim activities director, which means it's a one-year contract. The school district wants to see how he does in this position and will evaluate during the 2022-23 school year, but Klaphake isn't planning on leaving the Sauk Rapids-Rice community anytime soon.

He's hoping to be a football coach and activities director at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School for the forseeable future. Klaphake is focused and excited for the upcoming school year and seeing the growth and success from these Storm programs.

"I would say an activities director position has been one that I've been interested in for quite some time," Klaphake said. "I've learned a ton. I appreciate how much work [the Sauk Rapids-Rice administrators] put into it. I appreciate how much they genuinely care and I've become very invested in Sauk Rapids-Rice and in the Storm.

"I'm extremely proud of where I'm at and I just saw this as an opportunity to immerse myself and pour myself and try to give as much of me as I could to a place that's been really good to me and my family with a goal of doing everything I can to make sure that we continue to grow Storm activities."

Brian Mozey is the high school sports reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-255-8772 or bmozey@stcloudtimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrianMozey.

