Fire leaves 'bricks and devastation' in Tappahannock

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. – A large fire destroyed nearly an entire block of buildings in the historic town along the Rappahannock River Friday.

“Everywhere you look, it’s bricks and devastation,” said William Durham, who was born and raised in Tappahannock. “I think we’ll have to figure out… what we’re going to do next.”

A part of the heart of the community was consumed by flames and destroyed after a furniture store, cafe, a restaurant, art gallery and real estate office were leveled. Nearby homes and other businesses are still standing, but did not totally escape the flames.

The 70-year-old Durham saw the flames ripping through the Martin-Sale furniture building. He also saw the first fire crews arrive to battle the intense flames around 11:30 a.m.

“As soon as I saw what was happening, I kind of left because I went, ‘This is too heartbreaking to watch this,’” he said.

Durham returned later to see firefighters battling the massive flames, monitoring hot spots and then the demolition that followed.

“We had a whole block of Tappahannock, Virginia, kind of burned to the ground today,” Durham said.

The Huff family, who runs the nearby Essex Inn bed and breakfast, was worried the fire might reach their historic home.

Greg Huff said firefighters asked them to leave the property.

Jennifer Huff said the family could see the flames shooting above the buildings down the street.

“It was so hot, just in our yard,” Jennifer Huff said. “It felt like an oven.”

Durham likened what he witnessed to “a battle scene,” but said he is confident his community will rally and rebuild.

Even though a part of the town's history is gone, the memories are permanent and cannot be taken away.

“The town's not gone. But the historical perspective is gone. But it's here,” Durham said, pointing to his head. “It’s all in what you remember.”

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story.