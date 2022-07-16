ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Back from paternity leave

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Estevez was activated off the paternity list Saturday. Players may...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Tanner Tully: Booted from 40-man roster

Tully was designated for assignment Monday. Tully pitched a scoreless inning in his most recent stint in the majors, but he'll now lose his spot on the active and 40-man rosters. If he clears waivers, he'll likely report back to Triple-A Columbus.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Angel Perdomo: Claimed by Rays

The Rays claimed Perdomo (hand) off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday. Perdomo has been rehabbing from a hand injury and began an assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League a week ago. The lefty will report to Triple-A Durham and looks like he'll be active right away for the affiliate when the minor-league All-Star break ends. Since he'll get a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, Perdomo should have the opportunity to make his first MLB appearance of 2022 at some point over the next two months.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Returning from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Dozier (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Dozier was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .265/.327/.445 slash line to go with nine home runs, two stolen bases, 36 runs and 31 RBI across 309 plate appearances. Now that he's been activated, the 30-year-old should step back into a near-everyday role when the Royals open their post-All-Star-break schedule Friday against the Rays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Cooper Criswell: DFA'd on Tuesday

The Rays designated Criswell (shoulder) for assignment Tuesday. The move comes three days after Tampa Bay claimed Criswell off waivers from the Angels. Prior to being claimed, Criswell had resided on the Angels' 60-day injured list due to an inflamed shoulder, but the 25-year-old is seemingly healthy after he made a five-inning rehab start for Double-A Rocket City on July 13. The 25-year-old will likely remain in Tampa Bay's organization as a member of the Triple-A Durham rotation if he goes unclaimed after losing his 40-man roster spot.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

MLB expansion? MLBPA chief Tony Clark hopeful league can get to 'a world of 32 teams'

At some point in the future Major League Baseball will expand to 32 teams. I don't know if it'll happen in five years or 50 years, but it will happen eventually. And based on what is being said by those with the power to make it happen, it sounds like expansion to 32 teams could happen sooner rather than later.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest

Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: On base thrice, swipes bag

Rojas went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in a 3-1 victory over San Diego on Sunday. Batting leadoff, Rojas singled and stole second in the first inning while tacking on walks in the fifth and seventh to reach base three times for the third time this month. Through 16 July games, the 28-year-old is slashing .339/.431/.536 with an impressive eight doubles, nine walks and three thefts. Rojas concludes the first half with a .271/.344/.407 slash line, five home runs, 34 runs, 26 RBI and eight stolen bases in 61 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resting Sunday

Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox. Stanton will get a breather after he started seven straight games and went 7-for-30 with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs in those contests. Tim Locastro will take over in right field and bat eighth in the Yankees' final game before the All-Star break.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Pulled after 3.2 innings

Lynch gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. It was another lackluster performance for Lynch, who gave up three earned runs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Called up, will start Sunday

The Pirates recalled Wilson from Triple-A Indianapolis and will have him start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Reliever Chase De Jong (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for Wilson, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Ejected from Game 2 Saturday

Happ was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets for arguing balls and strikes, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Happ was 0-for-7 across the twin bill, and clearly had seen enough of the strike zone. While it was a frustrating day, Happ is still batting .274/.365/.446 this season, and is headed to his first All-Star Game as a reserve for the National League. Since he will likely be playing Tuesday, it's possible Happ could get a breather Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Notches three-inning save

Weber earned the save over the Red Sox on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Weber made his first big-league appearance since July 2 -- and just his third in the majors this season -- and ended up closing out the game after Jameson Taillon covered the first six innings. Weber came in with the Yankees holding a nine-run lead, so he was credited with his first career big-league save despite facing very little stress. He's allowed only one earned run over 7.2 innings for New York this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Moustakas was activated from the COVID-19-related injured list Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Moustakas will be ready to go following the All-Star break after he was activated from the COVID list Monday. The 33-year-old has produced a .210 batting average with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases over 205 at-bats in 63 games this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Benintendi (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Benintendi was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .317/.386/.401 slash line to go with three home runs, two stolen bases, 37 RBI and 37 runs across 363 plate appearances. As a veteran player with an expiring contract on a non-contending team, Benintendi will be a prime candidate to be dealt elsewhere ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Mashes third homer

Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. Pasquantino went deep off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano in the top of the 10th inning with a two-run blast off the foul pole that cashed in the automatic runner from second. The two-hit game lifted Pasquantino's average to .206 on the season. The 24-year-old rookie has had some difficulty adjusting to the big leagues since being called up from Triple-A on June 29, but he has begun to show some signs of life by hitting two home runs over the past week. The highly-touted prospect is expected to play first base every day for the Royals over the second half of the season, and there could be plenty more power production waiting in his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Justin Dunn: Lit up in fifth rehab start

Dunn (shoulder) struck out three and surrendered eight runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks Sunday in his rehab start for Triple-A Louisville. Dunn made the fifth start of his rehab assignment and his fourth in a row at Louisville, with whom he's posted a 5.93 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 13.2 innings. Though Dunn now appears to have recovered from the strained right shoulder that has kept him on the shelf all season, the 26-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have a spot waiting for him in the Reds rotation upon being activated. Instead, look for the Reds to simultaneously option him to Louisville once he's reinstated to allow him to work out the kinks in the minors before he potentially joins the big-league rotation later on in the season.
CINCINNATI, OH

