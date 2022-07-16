ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Heads back to minors

 3 days ago

Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Hernandez was recalled...

2022 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Pete Alonso, Julio Rodríguez, Kyle Schwarber slug for title

Eight of baseball's best sluggers are squaring off Monday night in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The contestants, led by two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso, are taking their hacks in the single-eliminate bracket tournament. Hitters have three minutes to hit as many home runs as they can in the first and second rounds, then two minutes in the finals. The winner receives $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. Here's how to watch the 2022 Home Run Derby, which got started shortly after 8 p.m. ET.
Rays' Angel Perdomo: Claimed by Rays

The Rays claimed Perdomo (hand) off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday. Perdomo has been rehabbing from a hand injury and began an assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League a week ago. The lefty will report to Triple-A Durham and looks like he'll be active right away for the affiliate when the minor-league All-Star break ends. Since he'll get a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, Perdomo should have the opportunity to make his first MLB appearance of 2022 at some point over the next two months.
Rays' Cooper Criswell: DFA'd on Tuesday

The Rays designated Criswell (shoulder) for assignment Tuesday. The move comes three days after Tampa Bay claimed Criswell off waivers from the Angels. Prior to being claimed, Criswell had resided on the Angels' 60-day injured list due to an inflamed shoulder, but the 25-year-old is seemingly healthy after he made a five-inning rehab start for Double-A Rocket City on July 13. The 25-year-old will likely remain in Tampa Bay's organization as a member of the Triple-A Durham rotation if he goes unclaimed after losing his 40-man roster spot.
MLB expansion? MLBPA chief Tony Clark hopeful league can get to 'a world of 32 teams'

At some point in the future Major League Baseball will expand to 32 teams. I don't know if it'll happen in five years or 50 years, but it will happen eventually. And based on what is being said by those with the power to make it happen, it sounds like expansion to 32 teams could happen sooner rather than later.
2022 MLB Draft tracker: Results, analysis, full list of every draft pick as selection process wraps up Tuesday

The 2022 MLB Draft closes out Tuesday with Rounds 11-20. A total of 316 picks were made in the first 10 rounds (plus compensation rounds), and the final 300 picks are being made Tuesday. The three-day selection process started Sunday night in Los Angeles with the Baltimore Orioles selecting high school shortstop Jackson Holliday (Matt's son) with the top overall pick. The Arizona Diamondbacks then took high school outfielder Druw Jones (Andruw's son) with the second pick. Kumar Rocker (Rangers), Termarr Johnson (Pirates) and Elijah Green (Nationals) rounded out the top five.
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Makes way back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Gallagher (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Gallagher was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .243/.300/.378 slash line to go with five RBI and one run across 42 plate appearances. Gallagher should settle back in as a lightly used No. 2 catcher behind MJ Melendez (personal), who was also reinstated from the restricted list Monday.
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Producing little with regular run

Harrison went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Twins. Harrison delivered his fourth home run of the season and second in his last six games. He's been in the lineup for 11 of the White Sox's last 12 games but has hit just .195 with four RBI and three runs scored in that span. Despite maintaining a .671 OPS and .298 wOBA across 231 plate appearances on the campaign, Harrison appears to be in line to continue to get regular playing time at second base for the time being.
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Could be back Friday

Lewis (concussion) appeared in his 10th rehab game Sunday at Triple-A Tacoma and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI. Between stops at Tacoma and High-A Everett for his rehab assignment that began July 3, Lewis has gone 6-for-23 with five home runs and 6:6 BB:K. Lewis served as Tacoma's designated hitter in his most recent two starts, but he manned left field for five innings Friday and could end up seeing most of his time at the corner-outfield spot opposite Jesse Winker if he returns from the 7-day injured list coming out of the All-Star break. The Mariners have primarily leaned on the duo of Sam Haggerty and Dylan Moore in right field since Taylor Trammell (hamstring) joined Lewis on the IL.
Taylor Motter: Released by Reds

Motter was released by the Reds on Monday, Doug Gray of RedsMinorLeagues.com reports. Motter had spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Louisville before being released Monday, batting .250 with eight homers, 18 RBI and 12 runs over 132 at-bats over 39 games. The 32-year-old has big-league experience and will likely find another team in the near future.
Guardians' Tanner Tully: Booted from 40-man roster

Tully was designated for assignment Monday. Tully pitched a scoreless inning in his most recent stint in the majors, but he'll now lose his spot on the active and 40-man rosters. If he clears waivers, he'll likely report back to Triple-A Columbus.
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Merrifield (toe) from the restricted list Monday. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Merrifield saw his streak of 553 consecutive games played come to an end due to a bone bruise in his right big toe, which sidelined him for a four-game series with Detroit. Merrifield closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .240/.292/.343 slash line to go with five home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 runs and 36 RBI in 84 contests, but his availability for the team's first game of the second half Friday against the Rays is in question due to the lingering toe injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient time for Merrifield to make a full recovery from the injury.
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Smacks grand slam in win

Maldonado went 1-for-3 with the third grand slam of his career Saturday in the Astros' 5-0 win over the Athletics. The veteran catcher's second-inning long ball with the bases loaded proved to be the decisive play Saturday, as right-hander Justin Verlander (six shutout innings) and the Houston bullpen kept the Oakland bats quiet throughout the night. Maldonaodo is now up to nine home runs of the season, putting him within striking distance of the career-high 14 he slugged in 2017 with the Angels.
2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge headline; Freddie Freeman picked as replacement

The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday in Los Angeles. This will be the second time an All-Star Game is played at Dodger Stadium, as it also hosted the Midsummer Classic in 1980. The rosters for the 2022 edition were released Sunday night. The starters were voted in by fans while the reserves are filled in via player ballot and the commissioner's office.
Giants' Brandon Crawford: MRI brings good news

Crawford underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed nothing more than bruising and inflammation to his right knee, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. While the knee issue was still deemed significant enough for the Giants to place Crawford on the 10-day injured list Saturday, the veteran shortstop should have a good chance at being available July 26 when first eligible for activation. Thairo Estrada is expected to serve as the Giants' primary shortstop while Crawford is on the shelf.
2022 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., more try to dethrone Pete Alonso

Eight of baseball's best sluggers are squaring off Monday night in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The contestants, led by two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso, are taking their hacks in the single-eliminate bracket tournament. Hitters have three minutes to hit as many home runs as they can in the first and second rounds, then two minutes in the finals. The winner receives $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. Here's how to watch the 2022 Home Run Derby, which is set to get started shortly after 8 p.m. ET.
Cubs' Ian Happ: Returns after ejection

Happ is starting as the designated hitter and batting third in Sunday's game against the Mets. Happ was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader for arguing balls and strikes. He went 0-for-7 across the twin bill, so he'll look to turn things around Sunday after a frustrating few games. The outfielder has still had a nice first half with an .811 OPS through 89 games along with nine home runs and 41 RBI.
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resting Sunday

Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox. Stanton will get a breather after he started seven straight games and went 7-for-30 with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs in those contests. Tim Locastro will take over in right field and bat eighth in the Yankees' final game before the All-Star break.
