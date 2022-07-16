ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Transferred to 60-day IL

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kiermaier (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not include Robinson Chirinos in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Chirinos will take a seat Sunday while Adley Rutschman starts at catcher and bats sixth against the Rays. The veteran catcher is batting .162 through 156 plate appearances, with 2 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Triston Casas update: Red Sox prospect begins rehab stint with a bang

The Boston Red Sox could use a power-hitting first baseman. Might they get some help from within?. Triston Casas currently is the second-ranked prospect in the Red Sox' farm system behind Marcelo Mayer and sits 29th on Baseball America's overall prospect rankings. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, the 22-year-old first baseman boasts impressive power from the left side and looked like a potential call-up candidate earlier this season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Angel Perdomo: Claimed by Rays

The Rays claimed Perdomo (hand) off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday. Perdomo has been rehabbing from a hand injury and began an assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League a week ago. The lefty will report to Triple-A Durham and looks like he'll be active right away for the affiliate when the minor-league All-Star break ends. Since he'll get a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, Perdomo should have the opportunity to make his first MLB appearance of 2022 at some point over the next two months.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Local
Tampa, FL
Sports
Sports
Sports
Tampa, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Cooper Criswell: DFA'd on Tuesday

The Rays designated Criswell (shoulder) for assignment Tuesday. The move comes three days after Tampa Bay claimed Criswell off waivers from the Angels. Prior to being claimed, Criswell had resided on the Angels' 60-day injured list due to an inflamed shoulder, but the 25-year-old is seemingly healthy after he made a five-inning rehab start for Double-A Rocket City on July 13. The 25-year-old will likely remain in Tampa Bay's organization as a member of the Triple-A Durham rotation if he goes unclaimed after losing his 40-man roster spot.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

MLB expansion? MLBPA chief Tony Clark hopeful league can get to 'a world of 32 teams'

At some point in the future Major League Baseball will expand to 32 teams. I don't know if it'll happen in five years or 50 years, but it will happen eventually. And based on what is being said by those with the power to make it happen, it sounds like expansion to 32 teams could happen sooner rather than later.
MLB
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Tampa Bay Times

Perfect for beginners, short course to open at Tampa’s Rogers Park Golf Course

TAMPA — Not long after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, longtime professional golfer and PGA broadcast analyst Gary Koch saw a new need on the course. In addition to his NBC broadcasting duties, Koch serves as board chairmain of First Tee of Tampa Bay. The goal of the organization, which runs through the Tampa YMCA, is to empower youth through golf by providing access to the sport via camps and local programs and offering scholarship opportunities for older students with higher-education aspirations.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Manfred prefers Tampa to St Pete for Rays but many factors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s preferred location for a new Rays ballpark would be on the Tampa side of the bay rather than in St. Petersburg but he says the site alone won’t be a determining factor. Tampa Bay’s lease at Tropicana Field in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Producing little with regular run

Harrison went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Twins. Harrison delivered his fourth home run of the season and second in his last six games. He's been in the lineup for 11 of the White Sox's last 12 games but has hit just .195 with four RBI and three runs scored in that span. Despite maintaining a .671 OPS and .298 wOBA across 231 plate appearances on the campaign, Harrison appears to be in line to continue to get regular playing time at second base for the time being.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Makes way back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Gallagher (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Gallagher was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .243/.300/.378 slash line to go with five RBI and one run across 42 plate appearances. Gallagher should settle back in as a lightly used No. 2 catcher behind MJ Melendez (personal), who was also reinstated from the restricted list Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: MRI brings good news

Crawford underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed nothing more than bruising and inflammation to his right knee, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. While the knee issue was still deemed significant enough for the Giants to place Crawford on the 10-day injured list Saturday, the veteran shortstop should have a good chance at being available July 26 when first eligible for activation. Thairo Estrada is expected to serve as the Giants' primary shortstop while Crawford is on the shelf.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Tanner Tully: Booted from 40-man roster

Tully was designated for assignment Monday. Tully pitched a scoreless inning in his most recent stint in the majors, but he'll now lose his spot on the active and 40-man rosters. If he clears waivers, he'll likely report back to Triple-A Columbus.
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Merrifield (toe) from the restricted list Monday. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Merrifield saw his streak of 553 consecutive games played come to an end due to a bone bruise in his right big toe, which sidelined him for a four-game series with Detroit. Merrifield closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .240/.292/.343 slash line to go with five home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 runs and 36 RBI in 84 contests, but his availability for the team's first game of the second half Friday against the Rays is in question due to the lingering toe injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient time for Merrifield to make a full recovery from the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resting Sunday

Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox. Stanton will get a breather after he started seven straight games and went 7-for-30 with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs in those contests. Tim Locastro will take over in right field and bat eighth in the Yankees' final game before the All-Star break.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Buccaneers coaches reportedly not happy with Leonard Fournette weighing roughly 260 pounds; RB reacts to claim

Somewhat lost in the additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski earlier in 2020 was the coupe that found running back Leonard Fournette in Tampa. The former Jaguars back signed a one-year deal to join the Buccaneers for that season and proved to be a vital piece en route to the club's Super Bowl LV title. Fournette was then signed to another one-year deal that following offseason and again impressed with a 2021 campaign where he totaled over 1,200 yards from scrimmage to go along with 10 touchdowns.
TAMPA, FL

