Pinpoint Weather: More storms expected Sunday

By Gary Boyer
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend is here and the chances for storms in the area continue. Into Sunday, we’ll start the day quiet with some sunshine. During the afternoon, though, we’ll have the risk for some showers and thunderstorms again possible across the region. To our west, the...

www.wfxrtv.com

1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
#Severe Weather#The Blue Ridge
WWL-AMFM

Hot weather is coming with some storms

More hot and wet weather on the way. “An upper-level ridge is building in this week, so expect temperatures to crank up a few degrees through the week. Highs will approach the mid-90s for most through the next seven days, but a few could see the upper 90s toward the middle/end of the week. The chance for rain will be spotty, but a few t-storms will pop each afternoon. Morning popup showers will happen near the coast each day,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
102.5 The Bone

Extreme wind storms: What is a derecho?

Many people may have never heard of a derecho. A derecho (pronounced similar to “deh-REY-cho”) is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. What is a derecho?. There are multiple...
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
natureworldnews.com

Rainy Sunday: Thunderstorms to Cover the Sky Across Central US

Through Sunday, thunderstorms will move over the center of the US. Although the intense weather storm may prevent outdoor activities across the Central states through Sunday, farmers will appreciate the rain. Mixed Reception. While some outdoor enthusiasts' plans may be derailed by the possibility of thunderstorms from the Plains to...
WWL-AMFM

Hot with a few storms

This week will be hotter with a few storms here and there. “Get ready for a classic summer week along the Gulf Coast and It'll be a little hotter than last week. Afternoon high temperatures will range from 93-95 for most with a few possible hotter. Heat index values will top out between 103-108,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
AccuWeather

Severe storm, flash flood risk to cover 2,000-mile stretch of US

The risk of violent thunderstorms continued Wednesday along a 2,000-mile-long zone from portions of Montana to the Carolinas, with flash flood warnings issued in locations where heavy downpours could unfold over potentially days, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. "Storms will continue to fire and turn severe along the northern and eastern rim...
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Powerful Thunderstorms Bring Possible Air Travel Disruptions Throughout Northeast This Week

Recent hot summer weather and a persistent surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico have caused rounds of severe thunderstorms across much of the country. More of the same is predicted for the Midwest and Northeast this week as a cold front moves eastward. Major airports in the region run the risk of experiencing delays in air travel due to the weather.
