Nurses say reported 5% pay rise ‘not remotely acceptable’

By Benjamin Cooper
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson’s planned 5 per cent pay rise for millions of public sector workers is insufficient and will not be found “remotely acceptable” by nurses, according to a union.

A cabinet minister has told the Financial Times that the government will agree to pay rises averaging about 5 per cent for the 2.5 million staff in the sector, who include nurses, teachers, police, civil servants and members of the armed forces.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said late on Friday: “Millions of optimistic workers will be hoping these crushing reports are entirely inaccurate. Their work and current personal hardship warrants better from government.

“Nursing staff would not find this remotely acceptable. Years of pay cuts from ministers should not be capped off with yet another real-terms fall in salaries. There are tens of thousands of vacant nurse jobs and this treatment pushes more out of the profession.

“Our members in Scotland have an offer of this level on the table and we have come out against it, asking members to reject it and consider industrial action if ministers do not move.

“Ministers in Westminster still have the opportunity to see the writing on the wall and do the right thing by nursing.”

There are mounting fears that the cost-of-living crisis could tip the UK into recession, as defined by two quarters in a row of falling output, as rocketing inflation sees households and businesses rein in spending.

Ms Cullen has previously flagged striking to prompt change, saying: “After a decade of pay cuts by government, nursing cannot afford to wait any more.”

She added: “No nurse ever wants to take industrial action, but nothing is off the table for our members. Nursing staff might feel they have no other choice to protect patient safety.”

Mr Johnson’s reported plan comes days after new health secretary Steve Barclay was urged to end the delay in announcing a pay rise for nurses amid research suggesting public support for industrial action over the issue has risen sharply.

The college said nurses must be given an immediate, “substantial” pay rise, having been waiting three months for a government decision.

The RCN said a survey of almost 1,500 people in England showed public support for nursing staff taking industrial action has risen sharply.

In May, 42 per cent of respondents said they were “very” or “quite” likely to support nurses taking industrial action over their pay.

That figure has now risen to almost half.

noelitists
3d ago

I think as a nurse there needs to be a culture change. Their are some nurses that shouldn’t be, but the majority are very caring individuals. The physicians, NP’s and PA’s tend to look down on nurses, not all but some. Everyone needs to realize we are the ones that are caring for these patients, the doctors, NP’s and PA’s literally spend 15 mins with patients. We listen to them, care for them and we are their advocate. We question the providers, which they don’t like, but they make mistakes, miss things, don’t know the patient. We need to be treated as the care team and the primary caregiver for these patients, we need to be treated as such and not just cast aside because of something they learned in school. Not every patient is the same. The other thing is patients need to have respect for us, they are absolutely horrible to nurses! That needs to change. If we are assaulted then we should be allowed to file charges against them and we need to be able to refuse treatment

Maria A
2d ago

I’m not a Nurse. but I agree with the pay raise. There are a lot of good nurses, thanks for all that you do!

