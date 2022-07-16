ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

More than 150 headstones vandalized at Middle TN cemeteries

By Alicia Patton
 3 days ago

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person or people responsible for vandalizing headstones in Lebanon.

According to Lebanon police, over 150 headstone markers were vandalized overnight in the Cedar Grove and Wilson County Memorial cemeteries.

Officials say the headstone markers were overturned and damaged during the act. At this time, the damage is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Lebanon police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information regarding the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Johnson at 615-453-4337 .

