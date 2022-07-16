Western Michigan plane crash kills pilot and sole passenger

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — Four Southern California sheriff's deputies and a suspect were injured early Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into patrol cars during an arrest, authorities said. The chain-reaction crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in Yorba Linda as the Orange County sheriff's deputies were arresting a man...
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Tuesday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco. The incident was first reported Tuesday at 1:06 a.m. and occurred just north of the Monterey Boulevard off-ramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
SANTA CRUZ CO. (BCN) A Felton man died on Sunday in the Santa Cruz area after his vehicle hit a power pole and a tree on State Route 9, the California Highway Patrol has announced. Dylan Charette, 31, was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound on SR-9 north of California Drive...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — A central California man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and wounding a San Francisco Bay Area police officer during a traffic stop over the weekend, authorities said. Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested Sunday by U.S. Marshals agents and Mountain View...
WIKIEUP, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 150 acres and threatening multiple structures...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of homicide after a woman's body was found buried at a Southern California mobile home park, authorities said Monday. Officers responded Saturday after residents reported a foul odor at the mobile home park in Huntington Beach, police...
Professional racecar driver Bobby East was stabbed and killed at a California gas station, Westminster police said Saturday. He was 37. Responding to a call for a stabbing incident, police arrived at a 76 gas station in the Orange County city at 6 p.m. Wednesday. East, who lived in San Dimas, was located with a stab wound to the chest and transported to University of California, Irvine Medical Center, where he later died.
TWO men were found dead inside a home shortly after they moved into it, according to officials. The victims were identified as Terry White, 57, and Roger Dale Williamson, 36, by Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon. The coroner told local news station WTVA that the men died of carbon monoxide...
Comments / 0