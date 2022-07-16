ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine City, NY

House burned in Saturday morning fire

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Oz5u_0gi7DTXR00

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) — A fire broke out at a Pine City residence in the early morning hours of July 16.

Calls were reported around 2 a.m. of a working structure fire to a residence on Kinner Hill Road in Pine City.

Multiple departments arrived including Webbs Mills, Pine City, and Southport to tackle the flames along with additional departments on standby.

Bar destroyed in Saturday morning fire

Crews worked well into the daylight hours even after the initial flames were put out to make sure all the fire was extinguished inside the building.

18 News spoke with the Webbs Mills Fire Chief and he said that there were no injuries from the fire, although a dog was lost as a result.

The last fire crews left the scene around noon, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of Fire Prevention and Control from New York State Fire along with Chemung County Emergency Management.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oY2Se_0gi7DTXR00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42y3uH_0gi7DTXR00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira Heights Police looking for info on Glass House fire

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials in Elmira Heights are looking for more information about the fire that destroyed a local bar over the weekend. The Elmira Heights Police Department said New York State Fire is helping to investigate the early morning fire that broke out on July 16. The blaze left The Glass House […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

Bar destroyed in Saturday morning fire

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning fire in Elmira Heights left a family-owned bar in ruin. The Glass House, located at 125 Prescott ave, was the scene of a working structure fire that was called in around 3:48 a.m. Fire crews were dispatched and met with heavy flames and intense heat coming from […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WBRE

Former parsonage considered ‘total loss’ after fire

LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Flames tore through and destroyed a home near a church in Lycoming County. The Hepburn Township Fire Chief told Eyewitness News a car caught on fire inside the garage and spread well into the house. It’s the former Fairlawn Community Church parsonage. Two people and two cats were home at […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fire destroys home on Pleasant Hill Road in Lycoming Township

Updated 10:54 p.m. to include fundraiser information for the couple displaced by the fire Lycoming Township, Pa. — A three-alarm fire in a structure on the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Lycoming Township has prompted the evacuation of the building, according to reports over the Lycoming County Public Safety scanner. Just after 6 p.m., calls went out to dispach emergency personnel. According to police dispatch, the fire started in a garage and then fully engulfed the home. Reports are that the home is the parsonage of Fairlawn Church. No injuries were reported. A GoFundMe campaign has already been started for the couple, Bill and Julie Bota, who were displaced by the fire.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#House#Crews#The Webbs Mills Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
WNBF News Radio 1290

Thieves Target Northeast Pa. Gas Drillers

Pennsylvania State Police say after more than a decade of being a presence in Northeastern Pa., gas drillers are still being targeted by criminals. Incidents over the years have ranged from trespass as citizen and environmental groups and some neighbors protested drilling operations being set up in their communities to vandalism of equipment at the wells.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash collapses porch in Montoursville

Montoursville, Pa. — An SUV crashed into a home in Montoursville, collapsing a porch and sending the driver to the hospital. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Loyalsock Avenue. The impact collapsed the porch on the duplex home, bringing it down on a vehicle parked near the house.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

Chemung County hosting drive-through coupon distribution

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care is hosting its final drive-through farmers market coupon distribution. The event is taking place on Wednesday, July 20 from 9:30 to 11:30 am at the Chemung County fairgrounds. Coupon books will be available to those 60 years of age and over […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chemung, NY
City
Pine City, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: July 11 to 17

During the week of Monday, July 11 to Sunday, July 17, the Owego Police Department had 95 service calls, 2 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. Daniel L. Wage, 35, of Elmira, was arrested for an arrest warrant that was issued by the Village of Owego Court. Wage was charged with Attempted Burglary in the 2nd degree.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Four Elmira firefighters graduate from 15-week training program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Four firefighters from Elmira recently graduated from New York State’s Recruit Firefighter Training Program, according to the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Commissioner Jackie Bray announced the graduation of the Elmira first responders alongside 32 other graduates from 13 fire departments across New York State. The class was the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man caught during Salvation Army burglary; IPD

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested last week after police caught him mid-burglary at a Salvation Army Store, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Alexander Capalongo was arrested on July 15, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m. after Ithaca Police responded to the Salvation Army Store at 381 Elmira road for a Burglary in Progress.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Stray Haven SPCA Hosting Rummage Sale Fundraiser and Pet Adoption Event

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WENY) - Stray Haven SPCA will be hosting a rummage sale fundraiser and adoption event this weekend in Waverly. The event will take place on Saturday July 23rd from 10 AM to 4 PM. There will be food, drinks, and other snacks available for purchase along with reduced adoption fees for all animals.
WAVERLY, NY
NewsChannel 36

10th Annual Bucket Brigade Ride kicks off in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Residents in Bath were excited for the 10th Annual Bucket Brigade Ride on Saturday. Dozens of people came out, along with the Bath volunteer fire department and the Red Knights New York Chapter 42. They took off on the 100-mile-long route around 10 a.m. Saturday. Riders...
BATH, NY
WETM

Elmira police recover stolen firearm out of Potter County

ULYSSES, Pa. (WETM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Coudersport, the Elmira Police Department recovered a stolen firearm from Potter County. On July 11, PSP responded to a stolen firearm on Cinder Hill Road in Ulysses, Pennsylvania. Elmira Police recovered that firearm on an unspecified date. Now, PSP Coudersport is investigating this incident.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

2022 County Fairs in the Twin Tiers

Fair season is right around the corner in the Twin Tiers. 18 News has compiled a list of local fairs. If you see a fair that is not listed, let us know so the list can be updated. Chemung County Fair Date: August 2 – August 7, 2022 (Tuesday through Sunday) Address: 170 Fairview Rd. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
northcentralpa.com

Friday afternoon crash by Wegman's results in police, fire response

Williamsport, Pa. - Williamsport Police and fire personnel responded to the scene of a crash Friday afternoon on Hepburn Street near Wegman's in the city. It appeared a truck pulling a trailer was hit by a sedan as both attempted to enter Wegman's parking lot. No injuries were reported.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy