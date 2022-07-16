Crash closes eastbound lanes of Huguenot Trail in Powhatan
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel through the northeastern part of Powhatan County are asked to expect delays after a crash closed part of a major roadway in the area.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes of Huguenot Trail are closed due to a vehicle crash in the Subletts area.Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causing delays in Ashland
Drivers in Powhatan are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic cameras and highway information, visit 511Virginia.org .
