Powhatan County, VA

Crash closes eastbound lanes of Huguenot Trail in Powhatan

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel through the northeastern part of Powhatan County are asked to expect delays after a crash closed part of a major roadway in the area.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes of Huguenot Trail are closed due to a vehicle crash in the Subletts area.

Drivers in Powhatan are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic cameras and highway information, visit 511Virginia.org .

