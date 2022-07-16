ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiefer, OK

Major Line Break Reported In Areas Near Kiefer, Sapulpa, Mounds

By News On 6
 2 days ago
A major water line break is impacting parts of Creek County.

The Creek Country Rural Water District 2 is asking people living in the Kiefer, Sapulpa and Mounds areas to conserve water.

Those near West 151st Street South and South 129th West Avenue in Kiefer may be without water for several more hours until the break is repaired.

They are also asking people to report all leaks.

The Bixhoma Lake Area experienced "significant, unauthorized" water use which greatly reduced the operating buffer levels in its storage tanks.

Emergency portable water supply is being brough in to try and help stabilize tank levels.

All Bixby water customers are being asked to conserve water at this time.

For the latest outage updates, click here.

To report a leak, call 918-299-4448.

