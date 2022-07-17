ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cartel boss who murdered DEA agent Kiki Camarena captured in Mexico

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODIJC_0gi7CSgv00
(via REUTERS)

The Mexican drug lord, whose role in ordering the kidnapping and murder of a US drugs enforcement agent in 1985 was featured in Netflix drama Narcos: Mexico, has been captured.

Rafael Caro Quintero, a notorious co-founder of the brutal Guadalajara Cartel, was behind the torture and murder of 37-year-old DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

He spent 28 years in prison for the killing, which was carried out after Camarena and Mexican authorities raided a ranch in 1984 and burned 10,000 tons of marijuana worth $160million, However the cartel boss was released by a judge in 2013 on a legal technicality.

The sentence was later upheld by the country’s Supreme Court but by then Caro Quintero had been freed and whisked away by his associates.

The Mexican navy said that the drug trafficker was found on Friday hiding in shrubland in the northwestern state of Sinaloa by a military-trained female bloodhound named Max.

In the Netflix show Caro Quintero was played by Tenoch Huerta Mejia, while the role of Kiki Camarena was taken on by Michael Peña.

Camarena and his pilot, Alfredo Zavala Avelar, were grabbed by the cartel in February 1985 in Guadalajara. Their bodies were found wrapped in plastic outside a rural ranch a month later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9ckz_0gi7CSgv00
Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero (via REUTERS)

The attorney general’s office said in a Friday statement that Caro Quintero was being held for extradition at the maximum security Altiplano prison, 50 miles west of Mexico City.

US officials say that Caro Quintero also ordered the torture and murder of two US civilians, John Clay Walker, 36, and dentistry student Albert Radelat, 33, in January 1985.

The pair were out for dinner when they accidentally came across a party being held by Caro Quintero, who mistook them for DEA agents.

He ordered his men to take them into a store room at the restaurant where they were reportedly tortured with ice picks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCurv_0gi7CSgv00
Mexico Drug Lord Capture

Walker died during the attack, while Radelat may still have been alive when the pair were wrapped in tablecloths and buried. Their bodies were found six months later.

The family of John Walker told The Independent that they want their father’s “vicious” killing included in any Justice Department prosecution of Caro Quintero.

“We were just 8-years and 10-years old when our father was ripped from our lives. For 37-years we’ve had to endure the painful failure of the justice system on both sides of the border to capture and punish Quintero for the murder of John Clay Walker. Quintero was never tried in Mexico, or the U.S., for our father’s death. It is now time for that wrong to be righted. It is our family’s hope that The U.S. Justice Department will do what is right and expand their call-to-action,” said Keely and Lannie Walker.

“Our father’s name is only rarely mentioned in so many of the headlines, press statements and television series about Quintero and the US-Mexico drug war. But what we want more than anything is to see our father’s name on an indictment: The United States V Caro Quintero for the prosecution for the felony murder of US Citizen John C Walker.”

The arrest comes just days after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

“This is huge,” White House senior Latin America adviser Juan Gonzalez wrote on Twitter, following news of the drug lord’s arrest.

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, El Chapo’s Elusive Son

As a successor to the helm of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar began trafficking drugs as a teenager. Now, he has reportedly expanded his father's empire to include meth and fentanyl. In the late 1980s, the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico began trafficking marijuana, cocaine, and heroin into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel ordered by US judge to pay $4.6 billion to the families of nine women and children who were ambushed and massacred in 2019: Family accused them of carrying out attack in retribution for their public protests against the cartel

A Mexican drug cartel accused in the brutal slaughter of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $4.6 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kiki Camarena
Person
Michael Peña
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinaloa Cartel#Drug Cartel#Dea Agent#Violent Crime#Dea#Mexican#Guadalajara Cartel#Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

The VERY long arm of the law: Cops move to seize MILLIONS of dollars in assets owned by private school boy turned cocaine smuggler after he was found dead in his prison cell

Federal cops are trying to get their hands on millions of dollars in assets once owned by a private schoolboy turned drug smuggler who died in prison while awaiting trial. Among the belongings the AFP wants to seize are a property portfolio in Sydney and Brisbane valued at more than $2million and a Mercedes-Benz worth almost $125,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured

A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Mexico nabs FBI Most Wanted cartel boss accused of '80s kidnapping, murder of DEA agent

Mexican forces have arrested infamous drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero nearly a decade after he walked out of prison and returned to drug trafficking. An official with Mexico’s Navy on Friday confirmed Caro-Quintero’s arrest but provided no further details. Caro-Quintero left prison in 2013 after serving 28 years of a 40-year prison sentence for his involvement in the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

8 Bodies Found in Mexico Field Might End Resort Abduction Mystery

A farmer in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula found eight bodies in a field on Saturday, and prosecutors suspect that they are the remains of men who were reportedly abducted from a resort last week. The Associated Press revealed that at least seven and potentially eight men were reported missing from a ranch in Xcalak, on the southern tip of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, on Friday. Prosecutors said that it does not seem like the victims were killed in the village field where the farmer found them, but rather that their bodies were dropped there. While officials did not identify the victims, local media outlets reported that they were employees at the ranch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy