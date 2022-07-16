1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb...www.wdio.com
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb...www.wdio.com
I hope they get life in prison for literally committing homicide. So sorry for the family who were injured and a 6yr old who died for a criminal with a warrant. Those officers should get 30-life like chavin
why should cops be in trouble? the suspect should have pulled over.............end of story
Comments / 6