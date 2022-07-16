ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 6

Cheryl Foust
3d ago

I hope they get life in prison for literally committing homicide. So sorry for the family who were injured and a 6yr old who died for a criminal with a warrant. Those officers should get 30-life like chavin

Reply
2
George Schmaus
3d ago

why should cops be in trouble? the suspect should have pulled over.............end of story

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Children’s Minnesota Hospital in downtown Minneapolis hit by stray gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Children's Minnesota Hospital's building in downtown Minneapolis was hit by stray gunfire on Monday night, according to a police report. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the hospital at 9:20 p.m, and interviewed a witness who told them they were in the lobby of the hospital at 2525 Chicago Ave. when a bullet hit the window, the report says.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are looking for the driver and passengers of a stolen car after they crashed into another car, killing an elderly woman and leaving her husband hurt Sunday night.Police said it happened at around 10 p.m. as the couple was driving north on Forest Street in St. Paul. The car that was stolen from Minneapolis turned west out of an alley, colliding with the couple just south of the intersection at Magnolia Avenue East.They said the woman who was hit and killed was in her 70s and was the driver of the car. She died at the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis woman pinned by ATV in Stearns County

LAKE HENRY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old woman was pinned by an ATV Sunday afternoon on 345th Avenue in Lake Henry Township. Deputies found a 2018 Honda side-by-side ATV overturned in a drainage ditch when they arrived at the scene of the accident after receiving a 911 call reporting the accident at 12:17 p.m.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man shot, killed woman in north Minneapolis RV

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is charged with second-degree murder for the June death of Taleen Rochelle Tanna, who was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis.Minneapolis police officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North on the morning of June 14 where they found Tanna dead inside the parked RV.Officers spoke with a man who said he was Tanna's boyfriend and identified Laundelle Jackson as the person who allegedly shot Tanna.The man said he and Tanna were in their parked TV when a white Chevy Impala with back end damage stopped next to their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Center, MN
Accidents
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Minneapolis, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
swnewsmedia.com

St. Paul woman injured in eight-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Jordan

A 30-year-old St. Paul woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Jordan on Saturday, July 16, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Anna Biedenbender was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, the state patrol said. She was in serious condition Monday, July 18, a spokesperson at the medical center said.
JORDAN, MN
willmarradio.com

Three killed on I-94 when their SUV is rear ended by a semi

(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are identifying three Anoka County residents killed in a crash involving an S-U-V and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the S-U-V stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the S-U-V died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
1520 The Ticket

Victims Identified in Fatal Northwest Minnesota Crash Involving Two Semis

Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the three people that were killed in a crash on I-94 in northwest Minnesota Friday afternoon. The state patrol reported all three vehicles were traveling west on the interstate just after 2:00 p.m near mile marker two. A semi stopped in a construction zone, then an SUV stopped behind the semi. A second semi pushed the SUV into the rear of the first semi.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Traffic Accident
KARE 11

12-year-old son of Elk River firefighter dies, department says

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Jesse Cooper, the 12-year-old son of an Elk River firefighter, died unexpectedly Saturday, the city's fire department said in a Facebook post. Jesse's obituary described him as "light-hearted" with "emotional awareness beyond his years." The obituary said Jesse attended Prairie View Middle School. It has not yet been revealed how he died.
ELK RIVER, MN
winonaradio.com

Man Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Winona

(KWNO)- Investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) contacted the Winona Police Department on Friday of last week to request their assistance with locating an adult male who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Minneapolis. In a press release from the WPD, it’s stated that the...
WINONA, MN
KCJJ

Minnesota woman facing felony fraud charges from UIHC incidents

A Minnesota woman faces felony fraud charges after providing false information to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, receiving thousands of dollars’ worth of medical care. It was reportedly determined that 34-year-old Sarah Brooks of Eden Prairie was at the UIHC on April 3rd, 2020, and provided fraudulent...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Hudson Star-Observer

Man arrested at hospital without incident

NEW RICHMOND – Shortly after 3:03 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officers from the New Richmond Police Department deployed to Westfields Hospital in response to a report of a subject alleged to be armed with a firearm. Assisted by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers located...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnetonka Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders dies after being found unresponsive in home

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Minnetonka's Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders has died after being found unresponsive in his home Saturday, the city announced.First responders attempted lifesaving measures on Flanders, and he was transported to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. He was 59 years old, and officials said his death was a medical emergency."My heart is broken for Jim's family and our fire family. Losing one of our brothers is devastating," Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance said. "He was always at his post helping our community prepare for and deal with emergencies."Flanders served the Minnetonka Fire Department for many years, and in 2021 received the Spirit of Minnetonka award, which is given to the city's employee of the year.The fire department said more information will be shared once plans for Flanders' memorial have been finalized.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

5 injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 169

JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282. A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169. A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Minneapolis police kill Black man having an apparent mental health crisis

Minneapolis Police officers once again shot and killed a Black man during an apparent mental health crisis. At around 4:30 am Thursday on the 900 block of 21st Avenue, just north of Franklin Avenue, Minneapolis Police officers Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine fired shots that killed Tekle Alemu Lonse, whose government name is Andrew Tekle Sundberg.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Third missing dog found days after St. Paul kennel break-in

MINNEAPOLIS -- The last missing dog connected to a St. Paul kennel break-in this week was found Saturday morning on railroad property.  The St. Paul Police Department said that family spotted the black miniature pinscher, named Cooper, on Canadian Pacific Railway property near the intersection of University Avenue and Transfer Road. With the help of railway workers and police, they were able to recover the dog.  Cooper had been missing since Thursday morning, when a break-in was reported at St. Paws Dog Daycare and Boarding, a facility located less than a mile from where Cooper was eventually found. Police said the...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy