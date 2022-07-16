Jose Altuve starting Saturday afternoon for Houston

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Rhys Hoskins versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 63 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .262 batting average with an .827 OPS, 4 home runs,...
The Baltimore Orioles did not include Robinson Chirinos in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Chirinos will take a seat Sunday while Adley Rutschman starts at catcher and bats sixth against the Rays. The veteran catcher is batting .162 through 156 plate appearances, with 2 home...
The Texas Rangers did not include Jonah Heim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Heim will take the Rangers' last game before the All-Star break off while Meibrys Viloria starts at catcher and bats ninth. Heim will carry a .262 batting average into the break, with...
The Texas Rangers did not include Elier Hernandez in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez will take the afternoon off while Brad Miller starts at designated hitter and bats eighth. Hernandez has been batting .300 in his first 10 major league at-bats since his promotion.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Yastrzemski is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Yastrzemski for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
The Atlanta Braves will start William Contreras at catcher in Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Contreras will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday while Travis d'Arnaud catches a breather heading into the All-Star break. Contreras has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is averaging 10.4...
Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to inclement weather. Sunday's clash between the Reds and Cardinals has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Saturday, September 17th as part of a doubleheader.
Seattle Mariners infielder Sam Haggerty is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Haggerty is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Rangers starter Glenn Otto. Our models project Haggerty for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
The Rays have a reputation for stockpiling pitching talent. They didn’t do anything to shed that Tuesday, selecting pitchers with nine of their 10 picks on the final day on the MLB draft. From the eighth round on Day 2 through the 15th of Day 3, the Rays selected...
Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Morel will start in center field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. Rafael Ortega moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Morel for 10.9 FanDuel points...
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Toro-Hernandez is being replaced at second base by Adam Frazier versus Rangers starter Glenn Otto. In 262 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .176 batting average with a .550 OPS,...
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Nolan Arenado (back) as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Arenado may be bowing out of the All-Star game, but will suit up for the Cardinals today despite his back injury. He'll bat fourth and start at designated hitter while Paul Goldschmidt moves to first base and Albert Pujols takes a seat.
The Miami Marlins listed Jesus Sanchez as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Sanchez will bat seventh and cover centerfield while Bryan De La Cruz takes a seat. Sanchez has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel for this afternoon's contests and is projected to score 7.3...
The St. Louis Cardinals will start Austin Romine at catcher in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Romine will bat last and handle catching duties Sunday while Andrew Knizner takes the afternoon off. Romine is averaging 2.7 fantasy points per game so far this season. FanDuel has set his salary...
The Baltimore Orioles did not list Tyler Nevin in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Nevin will take a seat Sunday while Ramon Urias takes over at third base and Rougned Odor joins the lineup at second base. Odor will bat eighth. Our models project Nevin...
The Texas Rangers listed Meibrys Viloria as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Viloria will relieve Jonah Heim of his catching duties for Sunday's game and will bat ninth against the Mariners. Viloria has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 4.3 fantasy points per...
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Varsho will start in right field on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Jake McCarthy returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Varsho for 9.6 FanDuel points...
San Diego Padres infielder Eric Hosmer is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hosmer is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Hosmer for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Comments / 0