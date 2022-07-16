Jose Altuve starting Saturday afternoon for Houston

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Nolan Arenado (back) as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Arenado may be bowing out of the All-Star game, but will suit up for the Cardinals today despite his back injury. He'll bat fourth and start at designated hitter while Paul Goldschmidt moves to first base and Albert Pujols takes a seat.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO