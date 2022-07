Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette entered minicamp over his goal weight of 228-230 pounds. This hasn't been the first time there have been concerns about Fournette's weight during an offseason, but first year head coach Todd Bowles told the media that the veteran back didn't look "any worse for wear". Fournette acknowledged that he was over his goal weight, but has been documenting his progress via social media in the weeks since minicamp and does appear to have slimmed down already. We'll have to wait for training camp to resume before we see if Fournette does reach his goal weight.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO