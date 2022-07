Its image skewed by media spin, political rhetoric, and a surface reading of the facts, Chicago is considered by some to be America's most dangerous city. While it does score poorly in many crime categories, it is not at the bottom of several others. In addition, limiting one's focus to the urban core of a city is misleading when determining its safety, according to Clever. Including the entire metro area and its suburbs results in a more complete appraisal of whether or not a city is safe. On closer examination, Chicago is not the most dangerous city in the United States.

