NASCAR legend Bobby East stabbed to death at gas station

B obby East, a NASCAR legend and three-time USAC National Champion driver, died earlier this week after being stabbed at a California gas station, according to police. He was 37.

Police identified Trent William Millsap as the suspect, describing him as a “known” transient in California who frequently stays near motels in Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim. No arrest has been made as the suspect remains at large.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a stabbing at a gas station located on Westminster Boulevard, according to police . East was found with a stab wound to the chest, and officers attempted life-saving measures until the paramedics could arrive.

East was then transported to a local trauma center, where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

The racecar driver had a prolific career, becoming the youngest racer at the time to win a USAC national feature event when he was 16 years old. He went on to win the 2012 Sumar Classic Terre Haute, making history as it put him on the short list of nine other drivers who have won in dirt and pavement races in all three national divisions.

Overall, East boasted a total of 22 USAC National Midget feature wins.