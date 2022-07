RENO — About 40 people on Saturday gathered in a forest clearing west of Reno for a “Protect Peehee Mu’huh – Life Over Lithium” billboard rally. The event was hosted by the People of Red Mountain, who are working to stop the development of a lithium mine at Thacker Pass northwest of Winnemucca, a site they consider sacred.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO