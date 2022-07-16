ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians might target catcher, reliever as trade deadline nears | Jeff Schudel

By Jeff Schudel
News-Herald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti is in a difficult, but not unexpected, position with the Aug. 2 trade deadline a little more than two weeks away. The Guardians were 44-44 after shutting out the Detroit Tigers, 4-0, on July 14. Except for a stretch from May 30 to June...

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Reliever Makes First Appearance Since 2020

Jonathan Hernandez is the second reliever coming off Tommy John surgery to return to the Texas pitching staff in 2022. Texas Rangers pitcher Jonathan Hernández made his first appearance in the Majors in more than a year on Saturday, tossing a scoreless seventh inning in a 3-2 loss to Seattle.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Cubs draft son of ex-Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The McGwire family is set to see the other side of things in one of baseball’s best rivalries. Mason McGwire, son of 12-time All-Star slugger Mark, was selected in the eighth round of baseball’s amateur draft by the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Mark spent five of his 16 major league seasons with the rival St. Louis Cardinals, including the memorable 1998 season when he and Cubs star Sammy Sosa raced to break Roger Maris’ single-season home run mark. McGwire ended up with 70 and Sosa with 66 before both of their reputations were tarnished amid steroid revelations. Mason is a right-handed pitcher out of Capistrano Valley High School in California. The 18-year-old — born several years after Mark’s playing days ended — is committed to the University of Oklahoma, where his 19-year-old brother Max is an infielder. There’s no indication yet if Mason plans to turn pro, but teams seldom use picks in the top 10 rounds on players who they think are unsingable.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim not in Padres' Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim is being replaced at shortstop by C.J. Abrams versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 321 plate appearances this season, Kim has a .243 batting average with a .695 OPS, 5 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Akron, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
FanSided

White Sox draft pitcher who compares to Randy Johnson in more ways than 1

The Chicago White Sox used their first-round pick on Oswego East high school (Ill.) pitcher Noah Schultz, who compares to Hall of Famer Randy Johnson. The 2022 MLB Draft kicked off on Sunday, July 17 as part of All-Star weekend. The Chicago White Sox enter the break with a 46-46 record and 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot. They have to feel even better following the first-round of the draft.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Veteran OF Ender Inciarte elects free agency

Veteran outfielder Ender Inciarte, whom the Mets designated for assignment last week, rejected an outright assignment in favor of free agency, per Minor League Baseball’s transactions log. Inciarte, who began the season on a minor-league deal with the Yankees, signed with the Mets shortly after being cut loose in the Bronx. He was in the majors a week later but tallied only eight plate appearances over 11 games, functioning primarily as a late-inning option off the bench for Mets skipper Buck Showalter.
MLB
FanSided

MLB Draft 2022: Winners and losers from Round 1

MLB Draft: Winners and losers from the first round. The Major League Baseball Draft is finally upon us and round one delivered on all of the promise in a big way. The Baltimore Orioles elected to pick Jackson Holliday with the first-overall pick in the draft to the surprise of many. Druw Jones had been believed to be the best true talent in the class and was a safe bet to be picked first.
MLB
NBC Sports

Orioles select Jackson Holliday with first overall pick in 2022 MLB Draft

The Baltimore Orioles selected high school shortstop Jackson Holliday with the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday. Holliday, the son of seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday, was named Baseball America's National Player of the Year after he broke Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto's single-season national high school record for hits with 89 in the 2022 campaign. The 6-foot-1,175-pound left-handed hitter posted a .685 batting average with 17 home runs, 79 RBIs and a 2.141 OPS in 41 games as a senior at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Austin Hedges
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Daniel Bard
Person
Gabriel Arias
Yardbarker

Cubs MLB Draft 2022: Draft Picks for Rounds 6-10

The Chicago Cubs were busy on Day Two of the 2022 MLB Draft. After selecting SS Christopher Paciolla, RHP Nazier Mule, and RHP Brandon Birdsell in rounds three through five, respectively, the Cubs continued to add arms. Ironically enough, all five players in rounds six through ten are right-handed pitchers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox draft picks 2022: Live updates on Day 2 of MLB Draft

The White Sox believe they hit two home runs in the first two rounds of the draft. They selected Noah Schultz with the 26th pick in the draft to start their day. Schultz is an enormous, 6-foot-9 pitcher from the Chicagoland suburbs. He pitched for Oswego East High School in Aurora and was committed to Vanderbilt University before having been selected by the Sox.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy