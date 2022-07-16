Better Business Bureau warns about post-Prime Day scams

CHARLOTTE — Better Business Bureau Charlotte is warning people that there is a new scam with phishing emails and texts that may target shoppers with post-Prime day offers.

The BBB said in a release that scammers will send out an email or text that looks like a message from major retailers, instructing people to redeem reward points accrued during shopping days.

BBB said some of the major retailers used in the unsolicited emails are Amazon, Kohl’s, and Costco. The subject reads something along the lines of “You Have a New Reward to Claim!”

BBB warns consumers that the emails and texts look real and include the company logo, colors and a link to claim the reward.

BBB advises immediately deleting the message, since scammers hide malware in the email links and attachments. By clicking on the link, scammers can gain access to your computer and personal information.

BBB said these messages also tend to pop up during the winter holidays and other major shopping events.

Tips from BBB:

Never click on links or download attachments from unknown emails. Out-of-the-blue emails are usually an attempt to download malware and steal information.

Don’t take unsolicited emails at face value and be wary if the email doesn’t mention you or any personal information.

Hover on links to see their destination.

When possible, call customer service information of the retailer to confirm if the link is real.

You can learn more about how to avoid phishing scams here.

(WATCH BELOW: Amazon Prime Day – What You Need to Know)

©2022 Cox Media Group