Muskegon County, MI

Western Michigan plane crash kills pilot and sole passenger

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELBY, Mich. – A small plane crashed in western Michigan, killing the pilot and another man who were the aircraft’s only occupants, police said Saturday. The single-engine plane crashed about 6...

www.clickondetroit.com

