ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Suspect in St. Louis standoff charged, victim ID’d in prior shooting

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRB6Z_0gi75bKE00

ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a man in north St. Louis on Friday morning after a hour-long standoff, which followed a man’s shooting death earlier that morning.

Investigators have identified Stanley Barge, 31, as the suspect in the standoff and homicide investigation, while Shaun Hunt, 38, has been identified as the homicide victim. According to Missouri court records, Barge is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation.

Police say Hunt was killed around 8 a.m. Friday after being shot multiple times in the Kingsway East neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Leduc Street. Hunt was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Top story: Defense: Police have the wrong guy in David Dorn’s murder

A standoff began briefly after officers responded to a home near the shooting Friday morning. Police say it wasn’t immediately known whether the suspect was alone in the home.

Police blocked off Leduc Street between Euclid and Marcus Avenues amid the tense situation. Officers wore protective vests, and one officer stood near the front porch of the house with a gun drawn. Eventually, Barge walked out of the home with his hands up.

Investigators say a cool and calm approach helped bring the standoff to a peaceful end. No shots were fired. A possible motive in the shooting death or standoff is unclear at this time. Barge is being held at the St. Louis County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Woman charged in DePaul Hospital stabbing to appear in court Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The woman charged with stabbing two staff members inside DePaul Hospital last week is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Jimissa Rivers, 30, is set for a bond reduction hearing. Her bond was set at $2 million after she was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. A nurse and paramedic were seriously wounded in that attack.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis police responded to a shooting in Baden

ST. LOUIS – Police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of Howell Street in the Baden neighborhood Tuesday. The incident happened around 10:43 a.m. Police said they found a 21-year-old male in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim and an adolescent were walking in the alley near the intersection of Howell Street and Halls Ferry when the suspects pulled up and fired shots at them.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Missouri movie theatre bomb threat suspect is an employee

FARMINGTON, Mo. – Around 100 people were evacuated from the AMC Showplace in Farmington after bomb threat was called into the movie theatre. Now, Brenda Nevels, a movie theatre employee, faces felony charges of making a “terrorist threat.”. Police were called to investigate the bomb threat on July...
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North County Monday afternoon. The incident happened at 7:43 p.m. in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. There are no further...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Possible argument leads to woman dead in home, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman was killed in her home Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4200 block of Michigan at around 3:59 p.m. Officers were responding to a call for a person down when they found Robin Bonds, 56, inside of the home suffering from lacerations. Bonds was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man sentenced 20 years for shooting Maryland Heights officer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for shooting a Maryland Heights police officer in June 2019. Menius Ellis, 20, recently pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault or attempt, serious physical injury or special victim, two counts of armed criminal action, and stealing an item of $150 in value or less and no prior stealing offenses.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
Telegraph

Robbery suspect apprehended, charged in St. Louis

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a St. Louis robbery last week. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants for Anastacia Washington, of St. Louis, Missouri on the charge of robbery in the first degree. "The probable cause statement reads: Upon investigation, it...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man shot in leg in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning in the Baden neighborhood of north St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Howell Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim in an alley. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. It is unknown at this time how badly he is injured.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#St Charles#Violent Crime#Nexs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Woman Charged in St. Louis’ Deadliest Mass Drug Overdose Dies

Chuny Ann Reed, 47, died early Monday at a hospital in Illinois after becoming gravely ill five days earlier while incarcerated at a detention center in Pulaski County, Illinois. Reed was awaiting trial in St. Louis on a federal charge of distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine resulting in bodily injury...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

'I'm not safe anymore': Car break-in concerns across St. Louis area

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police departments across the state are investigating a string of car break-ins. According to St. Louis City Police, as of Monday morning, the department had received 2,481 reports of “Theft From Motor Vehicle”. That's compared to 2,255 over the same time period last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy