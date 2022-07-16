Suspect in St. Louis standoff charged, victim ID’d in prior shooting

ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a man in north St. Louis on Friday morning after a hour-long standoff, which followed a man’s shooting death earlier that morning.

Investigators have identified Stanley Barge, 31, as the suspect in the standoff and homicide investigation, while Shaun Hunt, 38, has been identified as the homicide victim. According to Missouri court records, Barge is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation.

Police say Hunt was killed around 8 a.m. Friday after being shot multiple times in the Kingsway East neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Leduc Street. Hunt was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

A standoff began briefly after officers responded to a home near the shooting Friday morning. Police say it wasn’t immediately known whether the suspect was alone in the home.

Police blocked off Leduc Street between Euclid and Marcus Avenues amid the tense situation. Officers wore protective vests, and one officer stood near the front porch of the house with a gun drawn. Eventually, Barge walked out of the home with his hands up.

Investigators say a cool and calm approach helped bring the standoff to a peaceful end. No shots were fired. A possible motive in the shooting death or standoff is unclear at this time. Barge is being held at the St. Louis County Jail without bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.