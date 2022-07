Just before 10am Caney Creek Fire responded to a reported crash on FM 1314 and Gulf Coast Road. Units arrived to find a motorcyclist down on the road. MCHD arrived moments later and determined the motorcyclist was deceased. DPS is investigating the crash. IT appears the motorcycle was traveling north on FM 1314 just south of Gulf Coast Road when he attempted to pass a utility truck. In doing so he clipped the left rear of the northbound truck and then hit a southbound SUV head-on, ejecting the motorcyclist. Gulf Coast Road reopened just before 1 pm. Montgomery County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Spikes ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO