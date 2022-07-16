ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Fire marshals are investigating a vacant townhouse fire in Cecil County

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxQs7_0gi73vnw00

State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a vacant townhouse fire that happened Friday in Cecil County.

At around 4:11 p.m., crews responded to a one-alarm structure fire near Maple Court in Elkton. It took 20 firefighters to knock down the blaze, which is believed to have originated in the living room.

A neighbor discovered the fire, and took firefighters 20 minutes to control. No firefighters were injured.

According to fire officials, no reported smoke or fire alarms were present in the home—the estimated structural damage cost around $20,000.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Crews battle 'difficult' titanium fire in Middle River

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are battling an ongoing titanium machine fire Tuesday morning in Middle River, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Officials said titanium burns at "very high temps and is difficult to extinguish." Crews were still on the scene at 11:30 a.m. at the 1000 block of Carroll Island...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
Elkton, MD
Crime & Safety
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Cecil County, MD
BBC

Boy, three, dies after farm tractor crash in Bury

A three-year-old boy has died after a tractor crash on a farm. Greater Manchester Police said that following the crash in Bury on Saturday afternoon, the child's family flagged down an ambulance while driving him to hospital. However paramedics said he died before he could get there. The force said...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouse#Structure Fire#Fire Alarms#State Fire Marshals#Maple Court
CBS Baltimore

MD Republican Senate candidate charged with false report after allegedly claiming adult bookstore trafficked children

BALTIMORE --  Ryan Dark White, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maryland under the name Jon McGreevey, has been arrested and charged with filing a false report after he allegedly told law enforcement an adult bookstore in Edgewood was forcing a young girl to perform sex acts on men, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.The sheriff's office now says the story was made up."It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler. In April, a tipster provided...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Active SWAT situation unfolds in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Uniontown police have been at a house along Mifflin Avenue since three o'clock this afternoon.One man has barricaded himself inside the home, according to officials.Police said they got a 911 call from a woman who needed help after trying to get her belongings out of the home.There are several roads blocked off between Connellsville Street and Lincoln Avenue and from West Main Street to Thomas Street.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
UNIONTOWN, PA
Seacoast Current

Motorcycle Crash Closes Route 101 in Exeter, NH

A Massachusetts man survived a motorcycle crash that closed a section of Route 101 in Exeter late Friday night. New Hampshire State Police said the driver, Shawn Fleming, 24, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, was riding eastbound just before Exit 9 (Route 27) around 11:15 p.m. and went into the center median, hitting a guard rail. The impact threw Fleming, while his 2013 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle came to rest on the highway.
The Baltimore Sun

Five inmates injured in prison fight in Jessup

Five inmates were injured Friday night during a fight at a Jessup prison, according to the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. A group of inmates started fighting shortly before 9 p.m. at the Maryland Correctional Institution, department spokesperson Mark Vernarelli said. Five of them were taken to...
JESSUP, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Calling incident ‘thuggish,’ Baltimore County judge sentences Baltimore Police sergeant to one year in jail over patio project dispute

A Baltimore Police sergeant accused in summer 2020 of extorting, kidnapping and threatening to arrest a home contractor was sentenced Monday to one year in jail by a Baltimore County judge who called the incident “thuggish.” James Lloyd, 47, who worked in the department’s Homicide Unit, entered an Alford plea last month to a charge of misconduct in office, court records show, connected to a ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Denver

Plane crash starts wildfire, towns of Gold Hill, Ward put on evacuation notice

For an hour, authorities had the residents of two small foothills towns in Boulder County ready to evacuate after a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon ignited a wildfire Sunday morning."Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media alert released at 10:40 a.m. An "all clear" messaged was released at 11:40 a.m. Though fire crews were still working on the clearing "hotspots" at the fire scene, the threat to nearby residents had been "mediated," per the sheriff's office.The plane crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A resident "saw or heard" the plane go down, BCSO's Carrie Haverfield told CBS4, and called 9-1-1 at 9:40 a.m.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Authority both identified the crashed plane as a Cessna T337G. The FAA said four people were on board, but the sheriff's office has only confirmed a single fatality at this time. The Boulder County Coroner's Office is responding to the scene.  In a Twitter message, the U.S. Forest Service stated it had firefighters at the scene. It reported the wildfire to be one acre in size. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Baltimore Sun

Harford sheriff charges man running for Senate with making up child trafficking report for ‘political agenda’

A Baltimore man running for U.S. Senate is criminally charged in Harford County after authorities there allege he made a false report about child sex trafficking at an adult store. Ryan Dark White, 54, who is known as Jon McGreevey, faces charges including making false statements to a law enforcement officer. Harford Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler’s office announced the charges Friday. Officials ...
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy