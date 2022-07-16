ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Two dogs stolen from St. Paul daycare found, returned

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IAJ8_0gi73kLB00
Cooper (left) & Gunny/St. Paul Paws

Both of the dogs stolen from a St. Paul dog daycare earlier this week have been found.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at St. Paul Paws in Midway Thursday morning. Upon arrival, they learned that eight out of the 14 dogs at the daycare were kenneled.

Of the six dogs that were missing, three were found in the building and one was later found by police and animal control.

The two missing dogs were identified as Gunny, a white German Shepherd, and Cooper, a Miniature Pincher.

On Friday, the St. Paul Police Department annouced that Gunny had been returned to his owners. He was found running loose near Lake Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis. A passerby spotted him and contacted his owners using the information on his tag.

And on Saturday, the department also confirmed a report from KSTP that Cooper had been found wandering near a railroad in St. Paul and had been returned.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Police: Someone shot up a house in St. Paul and hit a family dog

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A four-year-old Husky named Athena was shot in the leg when someone fired 12 rounds into a St. Paul house early Tuesday morning, according to the St. Paul Police Department. On Tuesday at 2 a.m., 911 dispatched officers to the 1400 block of Virginia...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police: Dog injured after house shot at 12 times

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a dozen gunshots were fired at a house early Tuesday morning, injuring the family's dog. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired report at a residence on the 1400 block of Virginia Street. Police say officers arrived and received information that the house had been shot at around 12 times. There were no people injured in the incident, but the family dog, Athena, was struck in the right rear leg. The 4-year-old husky was then taken to the Como Park Animal Hospital for treatment, and is expected to fully recover. Officers located 9mm bullet casings and some bullet fragments near the home, and the evidence will be examined by the forensic unit, police said. "The victims of the shooting reported they heard a vehicle driving away from the scene, but were unable to describe it. The reason for the shooting is still unknown but under investigation," police said in a release. There are no known suspects at this time. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

A dozen shots fired at St. Paul home overnight

A dog was wounded but no people were injured when around a dozen shots were fired into a St. Paul home overnight. The blaze of gunfire was reported at about 2 a.m. on the 1400 block of Virginia Street, with officers helping the family rush a 4-year-old dog named Athena to a local emergency vet to treat a gunshot wound to its hind leg.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Bring Me The News

Suspect crashes stolen car into another vehicle, killing 70-year-old woman in St. Paul

A 70-year-old woman was killed in St. Paul Sunday night when the car she was driving was struck by suspects in a stolen vehicle. The crash happened at Forest Street North and Magnolia Avenue East at around 10 p.m., with St. Paul Police Department saying the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband — who was the passenger — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

From Flight Attendant Becomes St. Paul Officer of the Year

Prior to policing the streets of St. Paul, Brianna Kisch competed in international martial arts tournaments while working as a flight attendant. It took her a while to figure out how to join the police. Kisch has been a member of the St. Paul Police Department for over four years,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are looking for the driver and passengers of a stolen car after they crashed into another car, killing an elderly woman and leaving her husband hurt Sunday night.Police said it happened at around 10 p.m. as the couple was driving north on Forest Street in St. Paul. The car that was stolen from Minneapolis turned west out of an alley, colliding with the couple just south of the intersection at Magnolia Avenue East.They said the woman who was hit and killed was in her 70s and was the driver of the car. She died at the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maka
WDIO-TV

Third dog missing after dog day care burglary is found

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The third dog that went missing when a Minnesota dog day care was burglarized last week has been found, but no arrests have been made. Railroad workers in St. Paul found Cooper, the miniature pinscher, Saturday morning. The dog had been missing since a burglary...
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Police ID Man Who Died From Stabbing in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff

The man who passed away on Thursday after being stabbed in the Dayton’s Bluff district of St. Paul has been identified by authorities in that city. According to St. Paul police, the guy was identified as Sylvester T. Cain, 38, of Chicago, by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office on Friday. No one has been taken into custody, and the homicide case is still being investigated.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Daycare#Minneapolis Police#Kstp
swnewsmedia.com

St. Paul woman injured in eight-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Jordan

A 30-year-old St. Paul woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Jordan on Saturday, July 16, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Anna Biedenbender was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, the state patrol said. She was in serious condition Monday, July 18, a spokesperson at the medical center said.
JORDAN, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Man arrested at hospital without incident

NEW RICHMOND – Shortly after 3:03 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officers from the New Richmond Police Department deployed to Westfields Hospital in response to a report of a subject alleged to be armed with a firearm. Assisted by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers located...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Bring Me The News

15-year-old missing from St. Paul is found safe

From the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center: "We are so thankful to report that 15 year old Lexi, missing from the Hamline Midway neighborhood of St Paul, was recovered safely. Thank you to those who shared the post and supported the family during this challenging time. We are always so thankful for safe recoveries."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

1 injured after semi rollover crash in SE Minnesota

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hospitalized early Monday after a semi-trailer rollover crash. The Minnesota State Patrol said Randall Huppert, 60, of Durand, Wis., suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys in Rochester. The semi he was driving was southbound on Highway 61 when it rolled...
ROCHESTER, MN
WHO 13

Iowa 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A four-year-old from Indianola died in Colorado on Friday when a tree fell on him. According to our sister station in Denver, the boy was visiting his grandmother and was the victim of a freak outdoor accident. While law enforcement officials have not released the four-year-old boy’s name, the organizer of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
fox9.com

St. Paul PD: Kia thefts up 1,300%, Hyundai thefts up 584% in 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A deadly crash in St. Paul is shining a light on a growing problem both in the Metro and nationwide: the thefts of Kias and Hyundais. The community is remembering 70-year-old Phoua Hang, who was killed in a crash Sunday evening near Forest and Magnolia. St. Paul Police said she died after the car she was in was hit by a Kia Sportage, which was stolen out of Minneapolis.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
71K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy