247Sports released their updated recruiting rankings for the 2023 class on Monday, with a couple of top Texas A&M targets in defensive lineman David Hicks, and wide receiver Hykeem Williams receiving a well-deserved boost to their profiles, both receiving official 5-star designations by the site. With both still undecided on their college destination, the Aggies remain one of the primary options for both recruits, landing in David Hicks’s latest top seven list, and Hykeem Williams’ recent top six. To recap, the Florida native and Stranahan High School incoming senior Hykeem Williams, who remains a 50/50 split between Miami and Texas A&M,...

KATY, TX ・ 18 MINUTES AGO