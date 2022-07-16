Woman found dead in Lincoln stream was ‘legendary’ Union College professor

A West Virginia woman awoke from a years-long coma after being brutally attacked and identified her brother as the assailant, according to local reports. Wanda Palmer had been in a long term care facility in New Martinsville, West Virginia, after being beaten in her home in June of 2020, according to the West Virginia Metro News. When Palmer was discovered, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellenger said she was so savagely attacked, authorities thought she was dead, the paper reported.
TWO men were found dead inside a home shortly after they moved into it, according to officials. The victims were identified as Terry White, 57, and Roger Dale Williamson, 36, by Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon. The coroner told local news station WTVA that the men died of carbon monoxide...
A woman allegedly stabbed her son, and then herself, deputies said. Victim Bruce Johnson Jr., 11, succumbed to his injuries — but not before telling investigators his mother stabbed him, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico. Deputies announced an arrest warrant against defendant Mary...
A former Rhode Island cheerleading coach sexually abused one of the teenagers under her care years ago, cops said. Alyshia Tkacs, 33, faces five counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation, the City of East Providence Department of Police announced on Monday. “The charges stem...
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was found Wednesday in the Red River. The Moorhead Police Department says that a group of juveniles discovered the body around 12:30 p.m. near the shoreline. Investigators noted that the body appeared to have been in the water for a significant period of time.
Idaho is in the national spotlight this week as People Magazine dedicated this week's cover called "Search for a Serial Killer.' 'An elusive monster first targeted the Snake River Valley area in 1979.' The story is a true-crime thriller covering the disappearances of five people along the Snake River Valley between Idaho and Washington.
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado woman is facing a host of charges after her 4-year-old daughter diedearly Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose at a truck stop in Fountain. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 24-year-old Emma Staton waited hours before seeking help for the child, whom she suspected of getting into her secret stash of illegal pharmaceuticals.
As 17-year-old Tara Fitzgerald lay dying in the basement of her Minnesota home, her parents were asleep in their own bed not far away. They had no way of knowing that Tara — their quirky, artistic, honor roll student daughter — had made a mistake that would cost her life.
New video shows the aftermath of the terrifying dust storm that caused a 21-vehicle pileup on Montana's Interstate 90 on Friday. The huge crash left six people, including two children, dead. In a nearly two-minute video shared on Facebook, Jose Strickland, who was team-driving a rig with his dad, moves...
Landon "Waldy" Raber, a 6-year-old boy from Virginia who went missing over the weekend, was found dead on Monday morning, officials announced. Raber — who was non-verbal and diagnosed with autism — was found in a "small pond on the property that he went missing from," the Buckingham County Department of Emergency Services said in a post on Facebook.
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
On November 8, 1999, 23-year-old Jennifer Watkins was found dead in a stairwell at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, where she worked as a food service aide. Her body was found wrapped in plastic in an area of the hospital that was off limits and under construction. A distinctive smell had pointed searchers to the grisly discovery, Ann Ervin, a former Colorado Springs KKTV reporter, told “Murdered By Morning,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
Two decades after his wife's killing, authorities named late Ohio business owner Edward Geddes as the person responsible for the murder of Lina Reyes-Geddes, who was found dead along an interstate highway near Maidenwater Spring, Utah. Utah police discovered Reyes-Geddes' body inside a sleeping bag bound by duct tape and...
Last week, Idaho Fish and Game officials discovered something that seems like it would be right at home in a horror film; a grisly elk boneyard. They found it at the bottom of a steep hill in Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area, near Lewiston, Idaho. The bones were buried among rocks and debris. Officials believed the elk herd was caught in a landslide and killed at the bottom of the gully.
Patients and staff were evacuated Friday from a western Missouri hospital following a report of an armed man there, but authorities said no shots were fired and no one was injured. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the report at the Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg around 9 a.m.,...
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin are searching for a person of interest believed to be connected to the drug overdose death of a 32-year-old.According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.While officials were attempting livesaving measures, 37-year-old Chris Skar fled the scene. He has a warrant out for his arrest, and deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.
Authorities say a pilot who was allegedly under the influence made an emergency landing on Interstate 70 in Missouri. Crystal Lipham, a truck driver who witnessed the landing, said that the pilot's "words were slurring" and she could "smell the alcohol on him". KSHB's JuYeon Kim reports.July 16, 2022.
