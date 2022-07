DALLAS – While in Dallas for a conference this past week, I flipped through what is down to two sports stations after ESPN failed to gain a foothold in the area. The topic of the day was how disappointed the hosts were in the Dallas Mavericks summer league team, describing the group as virtually unwatchable. Perhaps the most interesting part of the segment was a rant about recent draft pick Jaden Hardy not knowing the bare basics needed to play NBA basketball and how a member of the Mavs organization apparently agreed.

