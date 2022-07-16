ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral video of a deaf dog that thinks she’s barking is the cutest thing ever

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Adorable” and “sweet” are two words you’d probably never expect to describe a video of a dog barking incessantly, but this video of a deaf dog’s attempts are just that. Originally posted on TikTok, the video was recently recirculated on the subreddit r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog where Redditors immediately fell in love — and...

Tina Berndt
3d ago

Ok, Wait a minute! Being Able to Bark aloud, and being Deaf, are 2 separate issues! If she's Deaf, she Can't Hear herself Bark!

Laurie Tyler
2d ago

the answer to this question is very simple, and infant child that cannot hear can certainly cry... so I'm sure that a deaf dog can bark 🙏

Loren
3d ago

Awww!! 😍🥰🤗 What a sweet baby! 💜💜💜

