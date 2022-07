Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are — finally — married. According to a marriage license on the online records for Clark County, Nev., the couple’s official marriage was filed Saturday. The record is in both of their legal names — Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Significantly, the record also indicates that Jennifer Lopez took on Affleck as her legal last name. Lopez confirmed her and Affleck’s nuptials through a new edition of her newsletter “On the JLo” later Sunday afternoon. “We did it!” Lopez wrote, alongside a black-and-white photograph of her holding a...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO