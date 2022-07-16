ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix Confirms Yu Yu Hakusho Casting News Coming With New Poster

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's Yu Yu Hakusho has revealed which actor will be playing the live-action version of Yusuke Urameshi, with actor Takumi Kitamura taking on the role of the spirit detective who has an explosive temper along with some explosive spiritual attacks. While Yusuke is a bit part of the series, there are...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

New Original Movie Conquers Netflix Top 10

Animated films like Sing 2 and The Sea Beast have been occupying the highest spots on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for a couple of weeks now, with documentary Girl in the Picture taking over for a brief stint. This weekend, however, a new Netflix original movie arrived and immediately took the top spot away from the competition. That film is Persuasion, the new Jane Austen adaptation starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner Reveals the Reason for Season 1's Big Death

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' featured a surprising death in its first season. Hemmer, the often-grumpy Aenar serving as the Enterprise's chief engineer, sacrificed himself after being infected with Gorn young. The dark turn took some fans by surprise, and many were heartbroken to bid Hemmer farewell. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers has now discussed the reasons for Hemmer's death, saying that he hoped to surprise fans with Strange New Worlds' first season, and challenge the old Star Trek red shirt trope by giving this red shirt a death that was full of meaning and dramatic weight.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Agents of SHIELD Star Gives Good Reason For Not Wanting To Return to Marvel

It's been two years since Agents of SHIELD came to an end, and many Marvel fans are hoping to see some of the characters again in the MCU. However, there is at least one actor who isn't interested in playing his character again, but with good reason. Iain De Caestecker, who portrayed Fitz opposite Elizabeth Henstridge's Simmons, is currently promoting his new series The Control Room. During a chat with Digital Spy, the actor was asked if he'd be interested in coming back to Marvel.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Matthew Modine Disputes Major Stranger Things Character's Death in Season 4

Dr. Martin Brenner may rear his white-haired head within the Stranger Things world once again. Following his apparent death at the hands of the Demogorgon in Season 1, Matthew Modine's Dr. Brenner would make flashback appearances in both Stranger Things 2 and Stranger Things 4, before being revealed as still alive in the present timeline. Throughout his time in Season 4, Brenner reestablished himself as the head honcho of the Hawkins Lab, now rebranded as the NINA Project in a New Mexican desert. Brenner would resume his experiments on Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven before the laboratory is raided by Sherman Augustus's Lt. Colonel Jack Sullivan and his forces. While Brenner makes it out of the underground base on his feet, he is made quick work of by a helicopter sniper.
TV SERIES
Person
Yoshihiro Togashi
Person
Takumi Kitamura
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Promo Debuts Gas' Strongest Form Yet

Dragon Ball Super is getting closer to the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and an early look at the next chapter of the series is setting up for Gas' most terrifying form yet! The fight against Gas has kicked into a new gear as while Vegeta and his Ultra Ego form did their best against the all powerful Heeter, Gas was only getting stronger. This had inspired Goku to push his Ultra Instinct to a whole new level of power that made him even stronger, but the end of the previous chapter teased Gas still had one major trick up his sleeve.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Readies to Run With Iida

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has really hit the ground running with the Turbo Hero: Ingenium, Tenya Iida! As the final war between the heroes and villains continues to brew in the manga, and the anime is currently working on the sixth season of its run for later this year, all eyes have been on the young heroes as they continue to develop and take on bigger and bigger threats. This has been notably true for Class 1-A's representative, Tenya Iida, who has made some major moments for himself throughout the course of the battles seen thus far in both the anime and manga.
COMICS
ComicBook

Call of the Night Cosplay Highlights New Summer Vampire Favorite

Call of the Night has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay has already brought fans' new favorite vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, to life! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been particularly stacked with a number of major returns from anime franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes from for quite a while, but there have been just as many new projects that have made their debut as well. One of the leading manga turned anime projects was Kotoyama's original manga series Call of the Night, and its first two episodes have really struck a chord with viewers.
COMICS
ComicBook

Disney's Lightyear Release Date on Disney+ Announced

Today, Disney+ revealed plans to stream Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, the movie that gives the big-screen story behind the beloved toy from Toy Story, beginning August 3, 2022. That's roughly in line with the 45-day theatrical window that most Disney movies are getting, with the exception of mega-hits like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which had a longer theatrical run than most. Lightyear fell short of those lofty numbers, earning $213 million at the worldwide box office and being cleared out of most theaters to make room for other summer blockbusters.
MOVIES
#Netflix Anime
ComicBook

Stranger Things Loses Number One Spot on Netflix Top 10

Stranger Things has had a firm hold on the Netflix charts for a couple of months now. It held the first position in the Netflix Top 10 for a few weeks after the first part of its fourth season was released at the end of May. Eventually, The Umbrella Academy surged into the top spot, but Stranger Things took it right back on July 1st, when the final two episodes of the season arrived. Since then, Stranger Things has been in control. That changed this weekend.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares Special Summer Rebecca Art

Edens Zero has been inching closer and closer to the manga's 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all has been celebrating Summer heating up with a special new, beach fun sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Hiro Mashima might have accrued a fanbase through work on Fairy Tail and other past releases, but what keeps the fans around and appreciative of the creator even after all these years is the fact that he's been seen going above and beyond when he has free time. This includes some special new sketches for each of his fan favorite characters, and more that fans can't wait to see.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Season 2 to Feature Major Game Character

Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series officially launched late last week and has earned fairly significant praise from critics. It's got zombies, drama, suspense, and more, but one thing it doesn't have a ton of is explicit appearances from many characters from the video game franchise it adapts despite a number of Easter eggs. That said, showrunner Andrew Dabb has revealed at least one character that will definitely be showing up should the adaptation receive a second-season pickup.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Cancels Con Appearance

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured the debut of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, which turned the actor into an overnight sensation. Fans of the Netflix series immediately fell in love with Eddie, and he even caught the attention of other celebrities. Earlier this week, a video of Quinn went viral after he broke down in tears during a Q&A at London Film and Comic Con. It's been reported that the convention oversold the actor's meet and greets by 400 tickets, which led to staff yelling at him for taking too much time with each fan. The actor got emotional during the Q&A when fans thanked him for sharing his time. Quinn was supposed to appear at German Comic Con next, but the official Instagram account for the con revealed that he had to cancel. However, it does not seem related to the reported incident in London. According to the post, Quinn will not be attending due to issues with his passport.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Finally on Streaming

At long last, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available on streaming. As of Saturday, the Jon Watts flick has been added to the Starz app, nearly eight months after the film first hit theaters. Despite being available as both a digital and physical home media release since the spring, the addition to Starz makes it the first time the film has been available to stream for free on any given streaming platform.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Is Getting Destroyed by Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

Even though it has done moderately well with critics, it looks like Netflix's new Resident Evil series isn't finding the same success with general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, saying that viewers simply don't like the show might be a bit of an understatement. Based on the early responses to the new live-action TV adaptation of Resident Evil, it might be one of the lowest-reviewed shows that Netflix has released in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Actor Reacts to Season Two's Most Viral Episode

While Demon Slayer had a role in this year's Anime Expo, the popular Shonen series didn't have any new footage to share when it came to the third season of the anime adaptation that is set to arrive next year in 2023. However, the panel itself saw the voice of Tanjiro Kamado, Natsuki Hanae, in attendance to help in answering fan questions while also diving into his feelings about one of the most viral episodes of season two, specifically the final fight of the Entertainment District Arc between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demonic siblings known as Gyutaro and Daki.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner Has Spoken to Jason Isaacs About Return as Lorca

There may be hope for Star Trek's "Prime" Lorca yet. Jason Isaacs played Capt. Gabriel Lorca, the captain of the experimental USS Discovery, in Star Trek: Discovery's first season. However, Lorca had a secret [SPOILERS for anyone who hasn't seen that season]. He wasn't the real Lorca, but Lorca's Mirror Universe counterpart. The reveal stunned fans, who had by then become fond of the character and actor, leading to a surge of support for finding "Prime Lorca," thus providing Isaacs an opportunity to return to the show. It sounds like Isaacs is still willing to reprise the role, given a worthwhile story.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Is Coming to Crunchyroll

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is currently working on its come back for Season 2 of the anime next year, and it turns out that Crunchyroll has announced that they will be streaming the new season outside of Japan when it launches! Nanashi's original web manga series made its official anime adaptation debut last Spring, and was one of the more quiet hits of last year overall. It still had quite a dedicated fanbase thanks to the titular Nagatoro, so it was no surprise to find out that a second season was already in the works. Soon fans will be able to check out these new episodes for themselves.
COMICS
ComicBook

M. Night Shyamalan's New Movie Confirmed as Adaptation of Fan-Favorite Horror Novel

When filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan announced his new movie last year it came with a title, Knock at the Cabin, that made many horror fans wonder. Plot details would later pop up that really made it seem like this movie had something in common with writer Paul Tremblay's horror novel, The Cabin at the End of the World, and now we know that it does, because it's an adaptation of that book. Tremblay, whose other books include titles like A Head Full of Ghosts and Disappearance at Devil's Rock, confirmed the news in an interview with CNBC.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Team Reveals How Involved Tatsuki Fujimoto Is With the Anime

When it comes to anime, there are few series more anticipated than Chainsaw Man. The series is slated to go live this fall thanks to MAPPA and the studio's talented staff. Of course, the series creator is also doing their part in bringing Chainsaw Man to life, and now the anime team is discussing how involved Tatsuki Fujimoto really is.
COMICS
ComicBook

Anime and 4Kids: Remembering the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

It has been decades since 4Kids Entertainment had anything to do with the anime industry, but its legacy lives on in the worst way. The television block brought anime to the forefront for kids back in the day. However, while anime blocks like Toonami were met with praise from fans, 4Kids failed to conjure up such reviews. The licensing company was met with stiff backlash because of its dubs, and thanks to social media, fans can relive its wildest moments whenever they want.
COMICS

