Kentucky football receives 2023 commitment from four-star wide receiver from Ohio

Kentucky added another coveted wide receiver to its 2023 class when four-star prospect Anthony Brown committed to the Wildcats on Saturday.

Brown is a 5-foot-10, 170 pound player for Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio. He’s rated as the 400th-best prospect in the class of 2023 by the 247Sports composite . He’s ranked as the 51st-best wide receiver nationally and the 10th-best player out of Ohio by the composite.

Rivals also ranks Brown as a four-star prospect. The service rates Brown as the eighth-best player in Ohio for the class of 2023 and the 44th-best player in the nation at his position.

Brown’s final five choices were Kentucky, Oklahoma, Michigan, Cincinnati and Penn State. He was previously committed to Minnesota before reopening his recruitment in February.

Brown is the third wide receiver to join UK’s 2023 commitment class. Shamar Porter out of Nashville, Tenn., and Jakob Dixon out of Louisville have also pledged to play football for the Wildcats.

