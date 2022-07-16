ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Don’t close cart paths, but police them better

By Letters to the Editor
The Citizen Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy comments are about the growing controversy over the cart path in the Edgewater subdivision. The owners at 208 Edgewater want the cart path removed from their property. They are complaining about strangers going through their subdivision, drug deals, speeding teenagers, and even people walking their dogs on the...

thecitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
UPI News

Four dead in sheriff's office helicopter crash in New Mexico

July 17 (UPI) -- A sheriff's office helicopter crashed in New Mexico, killing four people. Three Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office employees and one worker with the county's fire department were died in the crash near Las Vegas, N.M., the sheriff's office posted Saturday afternoon on Twitter. No one survived the crash.
LAS VEGAS, NM
CBS Denver

Plane crash starts wildfire, towns of Gold Hill, Ward put on evacuation notice

For an hour, authorities had the residents of two small foothills towns in Boulder County ready to evacuate after a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon ignited a wildfire Sunday morning."Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media alert released at 10:40 a.m. An "all clear" messaged was released at 11:40 a.m. Though fire crews were still working on the clearing "hotspots" at the fire scene, the threat to nearby residents had been "mediated," per the sheriff's office.The plane crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A resident "saw or heard" the plane go down, BCSO's Carrie Haverfield told CBS4, and called 9-1-1 at 9:40 a.m.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Authority both identified the crashed plane as a Cessna T337G. The FAA said four people were on board, but the sheriff's office has only confirmed a single fatality at this time. The Boulder County Coroner's Office is responding to the scene.  In a Twitter message, the U.S. Forest Service stated it had firefighters at the scene. It reported the wildfire to be one acre in size. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Lefty Graves

Elderly woman called 911 to report someone stole her shoes

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Working with the elderly is an adventure in and of itself. In my job as a caregiver, I've experienced many exciting stories. This is one story that I was told by a family member of a client that I was caring for recently.
Tracey Folly

Woman sickened when coworkers with smelly feet refuse to keep shoes on

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a call center is hard. Customers don't call because they feel satisfied with a company's services. They call because they feel dissatisfied, and they want to complain. Unfortunately, my job was fielding phone calls from the angriest customers. It made for a very unpleasant workday. I hated it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy