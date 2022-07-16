60 calves killed in Columbiana County barn fire

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An incident that began in Belmont County led to a two county pursuit and standoff that ended in Zanesville Sunday night. According to the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol, a man reportedly rear-ended a a car in Belmont County and fled the scene. The pursuit started in Guernsey County on I-70 westbound and ended up at the off-ramp for Underwood Street in Zanesville after officers spiked the cars tires and the vehicle then stopped. A standoff then took place for about two hours and the man was then pulled from the car and arrested. The patrol said the 40-year-old driver from Pennsylvania was the only person in the vehicle. He’s currently at Genesis and will be formally charged once he is released. The Patrol was assisted by the Zanesville Police Department and Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO