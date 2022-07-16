ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

60 calves killed in Columbiana County barn fire

WKYC
 3 days ago
MINERVA, Ohio — Sixty calves died after a barn in Columbiana County broke out in flames on Friday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter. Sandy Creek Joint Fire District Chief Aaron Stoller confirmed...

