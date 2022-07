A two vehicle crash Saturday night on Route 30 claimed the life of an Apple Creek man. 62-year old Douglas Fahrni was killed when his vehicle was struck by another car going on the wrong side of the divided highway. The other driver, a Louisville man, was injured and taken to Aultman Hospital. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the traffic crash, according to the patrol.

APPLE CREEK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO