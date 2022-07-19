ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB All-Star Game Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022 All-Star Game Online

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
 13 hours ago
It’s baseball fans’ favorite time of summer: The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is here, promising a spectacle with some of the greatest baseball players of today. This year’s managers will be the Atlanta Braves’ Brian Snitker and Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros, re-creating last season’s World Series match-up (as is customary) when the Braves beat the Astros.

Looking to watch the MLB All-Star Game live this year? Read on for everything you need to know about the Midsummer Classic, including TV broadcast details and how to stream the MLB All-Star Game online without cable.

When Is the MLB All-Star Game? Date, Time, Tickets

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is happening tonight, Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

If you want to see the Midsummer Classic in person, you can still buy MLB All-Star Game tickets through VividSeats.com . Prices are rising fast (they’re currently starting at $202 , as of writing), so be sure to pick up tickets soon if you plan to attend.


Buy:
MLB All-Star Game Tickets
at
$236+

How to Watch MLB All-Star Game on TV: What Channel Is It Airing On?

If you plan to watch the MLB All-Star Game on TV, you’ll need Fox in your cable or satellite package. As usual, Fox has exclusive broadcasting rights to the All-Star Game this year. A simple digital antenna (like this one from Amazon ) will get you access to all the major TV networks, including Fox, so you can watch the All-Star Game on TV.


Buy:
Gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna
at
$29.99

Don’t have cable? You can still catch the game live. Check out your MLB All-Star Game streaming options below.

How to Watch MLB All-Star Game Online Without Cable

To watch the MLB All-Star Game online without cable, you’ll need a live TV streaming service with Fox. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites below — all of which will let you live stream the MLB All-Star Game online using your streaming devices, smart TV, laptop, tablet, or phone.

1. Stream MLB All-Star Game on Sling

Sling is the most budget-friendly live TV streaming service, and it includes Fox (in select markets) to let you watch the MLB All-Star Game online. To get Fox on Sling, you’ll need the Sling Blue package, which costs $35 per month . However, right now, Sling is offering new customers 50% off their first month, bringing your first bill down to just $17.50 .


Buy:
Sling Subscription
at
$17.50

2. Stream MLB All-Star Game on DirecTV Stream

For a huge plethora of channels, including Fox to live stream the MLB All-Star Game, check out DirecTV Stream . The satellite TV company’s streaming service boasts over 140 live TV channels and comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage.

DirecTV Stream costs normally $69.99 per month , but starts with a five-day free trial . Plus, DirecTV Stream is running a deal that gets you $15 off your first two months bringing the price down to $54.99 for two months.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
DirecTV Stream

3. Stream MLB All-Star Game on fuboTV

fuboTV is another great live TV streaming service with a huge channel selection and 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. With access to Fox broadcasts, you’ll be able to watch the MLB All-Star Game online using fuboTV. The service costs $69.99 a month after a seven-day free trial .


Buy:
Free Trial
at
fuboTV

4. Stream MLB All-Star Game on Hulu + Live TV

One of the best deals in streaming is Hulu + Live TV . For $69.99 a month , you get access to over 75 live TV channels and (this is the good part) free subscriptions to both Disney+ and ESPN+. Fox is included in the channel lineup, making Hulu + Live TV another easy way to watch the MLB All-Star Game online this year.


Buy:
Hulu + Live TV Subscription
at
$69.99

How to Watch MLB All-Star Game Free Online

Here’s a secret: you can watch the MLB All-Star Game for free online this year. Using either DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial or fuboTV’s seven-day free trial , you’ll get free access to Fox during the trial window. This will let you live stream the MLB All-Star Game online for free, and you’ll even have a few more days to enjoy free live TV after the game.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
fuboTV

MLB All-Star Game 2022 Roster

As always, the 2022 MLB All-Star Game will see the National League go head to head with the American League. Starting players for each team are voted in by fans, and then players and the commissioner’s office decide on reserves. The end result is two teams stacked with the most well-known players in baseball.

This year, standout players include the Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge, the Dodgers’ right fielder Mookie Betts, and the Braves’ right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

See below for the full list of starters on each team.

National League Starters

C: Willson Contreras (Cubs)
1B: Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals)
2B: Jazz Chisholm (Marlins)
3B: Manny Machado (Padres)
SS: Trea Turner (Dodgers)
OF: Ronald Acuña, Jr. (Braves), Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Joc Pederson (Giants)
DH: Bryce Harper (Phillies)*

American League Starters

C: Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays)
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)
2B: Jose Altuve (Astros)
3B: Rafael Devers (Red Sox)
SS: Tim Anderson (White Sox)
OF: Aaron Judge (Yankees), Mike Trout (Angels), Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees)
DH: Shohei Ohtani (Angels)

*out due to injury

Watch the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game tonight, Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on FOX or through DirecTV Stream here .

Rolling Stone

