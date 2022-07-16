ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Con Fire begins flooding area to extinguish long-burning peat fire

By The Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (July 16, 2022) —Con Fire, along with Contra Costa Water District and some outside vendors began implementing a plan to flood the Marsh fire that has continued to smolder for more than 6 weeks. The original fire began the early afternoon...

