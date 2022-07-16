Oak Grove Christian Academy will open this fall

A new private school in Chowan County will be opening its doors to students this fall.

Oak Grove Christian Academy, located in the old Boys & Girls Club building at 131 Morristown Road, is seeking to be an additional schooling option for county residents.

It is currently only accepting full-time kindergarten through eighth grade students for the upcoming school year. However, founder Rebecca Ammons hopes to add high school grades through consecutive years.

Ammons said that the academy will focus on a “classical education,” which focuses on how students naturally mature in their learning and growth.

“Through this foundation, students are engaged in curricula that will focus their skills on the foundations of reading, writing and mathematics, focus their ability to speak and write effectively and focus their ability overall to think critically,” Ammons said. “Our students will learn through books, discussions, writings and hands-on practice. We will incorporate technology with home activities, but we see it as a support to learning, not as the teacher.”

Other values that Ammons emphasized include teaching children to be grounded in Christianity, to contribute positively to society and to have staff meet students where they are.

“We will do placement tests when a student first enrolls so we can work with them where they are academically, but support them as they grow,” Ammons said. “With an occupational therapist and an educational therapist, we understood that every child learns differently and we will work to incorporate that into every class.”

Oak Grove is relying “heavily” on donations, according to Ammons, as well as outside support to address initial start-up costs with facility repair, purchasing supplies and equipment, legal/accounting fees, professional fees, staff recruitment and marketing.

“Based on our projections, we should be at least 85 percent self-sufficient once we have 35 students,” Ammons said. “At that point, our funding will be based primarily on tuition and fees, which will be supported through scholarships by individuals, churches and/or the N.C. Opportunity Scholarship.”

Other avenues of funding for programs that focus on after-school program, professional testing and tutoring and educational therapy are also being worked on.

Ammons said that if one year the academy does not have the donations necessary to stay afloat, it would hopefully be able to sustain itself by that point via adjustments to expenses and fees.

Current tuition rates are as follows:

• Kindergarten – Fourth Grade: $2450/school year;

• Fifth Grade – Eighth Grade: $2950/school year; and

• Currently, high school students have a single class option.

Other fees may apply as well, such as an application and placement testing fee of $75, a registration fee of $200, as well as book, supply and annual standardized testing fees. Additional costs, according to Oak Grove’s website, could include uniforms, personal lunch, class supplies and field trips.

Certified or previously certified teachers will be brought on board to handle the education, according to Ammons. These teachers may be retired or have moved out of the system to be at home with their own children.

“At this point in time, we are hiring three teachers based on our enrollment and classes,” Ammons said. “We also have an educational therapist on staff who will support the teachers and students. The mother leading our after-school program is certified in that area. We are seeking a director right now.”

As needs indicate, Ammons said the academy will adjust and hire other personnel.

Classes will be three days per week for in-school learning and two days per week for in-home (satellite) learning. The academy plans to move to a University-Model next year, a program that is similar yet provides college-preparatory education.

“This [academy] is an option that is available now to parents who have wanted to homeschool, but were uncertain about doing this on their own; who want to be a part of their child’s education to teach them the values that are important to them; and who feel that their children may need a smaller learning environment,” Ammons said.

For more information about Oak Grove, contact Rebecca Ammons at oakgroveedenton@gmail.com.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.