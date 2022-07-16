ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Country Concert sets three attendance records during 2022 festival

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8rbF_0gi6vdm400
(David Moodie)

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert said it set three attendance records during the 2022 festival.

>> ‘This is the backbone of America;’ Thousands come out for ‘Country Concert’ in Shelby Co.

On Thursday, organizers said more than 26 thousand people attended, then on Friday there were more than 28 thousand people in attendance.

On Saturday, almost 30 thousand people went to Country Concert, organizers said.

This was the 41st year for the festival, and event organizers said this year marked the first ticket sell out in Country Concert’s history.

FAN PHOTOS: Friday at Country Concert '22 Friday – Country Concert ’22 Fan Gallery (SEAN MCCLOSKEY)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Lauren Jean & Bob to perform at Beer Barrel

LIMA — Beer Barrel presents patio entertainment, starring ‘Lauren Jean & Bob,’ from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at 2625 W. Market St., Lima. This musical act was a previous winner of the Ohio Has Talent competition.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Dayton Celtic Festival to use cashless system for beverages

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival will feature a new cashless system for beverages this year. According to the festival, a new cashless system will be used for beverage purchases. In an effort to reduce waiting time in lines and to improve the overall experience for festival goers, beverages will require cashless payment.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Standard

It was a night of royalty

CELINA - Grace-Ellen Rison, 18, Celina, was crowned Miss Lake Festival 2022 during Sunday night's Miss Lake Festival Scholarship Pageant at the Celina City Schools ed complex. [More]
CELINA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, OH
City
Fort Loramie, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Shelby County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Everything Kaye!

Grand opening of The Century Upstairs, Dayton Ohio's newest catering and event space.

This past Thursday, I attended the grand opening of The Century Upstairs, A new catering and event space. Located in the former Dayton Power & Light building, The Century Upstairs was first planned for the third floor, but it was decided that the second floor reflected the edgy industrial look they were going for. Work is still being completed on the top floor. If it's anything like the bar and the event space I toured, it's going to be amazing!
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Organizers: Air Show ready to launch from firmer footing

After a show cancellation in 2020 and a somewhat rushed event last year, organizers of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger exude optimism as air show weekend approaches this year. The show is July 30-31 at Dayton International Airport, and ticket sales have been strong. Chalet and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Barnstorming festival activities canceled due to weather

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Due to rain and storms in the forecast for Sunday. Organizers are going to cancel all activities for the day and thank all that participated and hope to see everyone next year. ---Previous Coverage --- Barnstorming festival begins in Springfield. SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Barnstorming...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Gallery#Localevent#Shelby Co#Cox Media Group
Bellefontaine Examiner

Butter pecan, Butterfinger win ice cream honors

In what was a close contest with the most entries in the homemade ice cream competition to date at the Logan County Fair, two submissions took the top prizes — Karla Johnson’s butter pecan won best in show, while Scott Armentrout grabbed the reserve best in show ribbon with his Butterfinger ice cream. But those who stuck around long enough to get samples know everything was tasty! (EXAMINER PHOTO | Sharyn Kopf)
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Federal announces promotions

TIPP CITY — Greenville Federal is pleased to announce the following promotions:. Jessica Lookenott has been promoted to Banking Center Sales Manager of the Tipp City Banking Center. Jessica has three years of banking experience, joining the team in July 2021, and was previously Assistant Banking Center Sales Manager of our Tipp City Banking Center. Jessica is a graduate from Lee University, and resides in Tipp City.
GREENVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Sidney Daily News

Troy couple celebrate 60 years

TROY — Fred and Edna Bruns of Troy are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 17, 2022 with a Nuptial Mass to be said at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Troy at 9:30 a.m. The couple were married July 21, 1962 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in...
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sunday rainfall breaks 74-year-old record in Dayton

DAYTON — Sunday was one for the record books! Rain and storms came through during the morning and continued into the night. So much rain fell that it broke a record at the Dayton International Airport. 2.64 inches of rain fell July 17, which smashed the old record of...
DAYTON, OH
thefocus.news

What happened to 105.9? Ohio station switches from Country to The Oasis

If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

ABF set to hold hiring event in Dayton area today

DAYTON — ABF Freight will hold a two-day hiring event in the Dayton area starting today. The carrier company is looking to hire full-time road drivers, participants in the company’s road driver development program, and forklift operators. Those interested should go to 8051 Center Point 70 Boulevard. The...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Chamber golf outing a hit

Matthan Sink, Felix Lopez, Jamin Sink, and Derrek Potts, of team Soak -N-Suds watch an approach shot during Monday’s annual Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing at the Piqua Country Club. A full field of 132 golfers participated in this year’s event.
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Dayton history: 1913 flood was a sickening sight of ruin

This story was part of a year-long series about Dayton’s history published in the Dayton Daily News throughout 1963. We’ll be republishing some of those stories to help our readers learn more about the city’s past. For more than a century, Dayton was tormented by its uncontrolled...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy