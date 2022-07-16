Country Concert sets three attendance records during 2022 festival

(David Moodie)

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert said it set three attendance records during the 2022 festival.

On Thursday, organizers said more than 26 thousand people attended, then on Friday there were more than 28 thousand people in attendance.

On Saturday, almost 30 thousand people went to Country Concert, organizers said.

This was the 41st year for the festival, and event organizers said this year marked the first ticket sell out in Country Concert’s history.

