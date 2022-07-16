Former NASCAR driver stabbed to death at gas station in California
By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
3 days ago
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed and killed at a California gas station earlier this week. According to multiple reports, East, 37, was attacked and killed on July 13 in Westminster, California. Westminster police said that East was...
It's officially Hailie Deegan's birthday today (Jul. 18). Deegan is now 21 years old (she can now legally purchase alcohol in the United States). NASCAR fans were quick to wish her a happy birthday on social media. Deegan is currently part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. She finished...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
Four people were wounded after getting shot at Oakland Coliseum on Monday night. The Oakland Athletics released a statement saying they're investigating the shooting that took place after the post-game fireworks show. Officers said three people were "struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland."
A pregnant woman was reportedly among the seven passengers injured when a pane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport.The flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, crashed onto the tarmac at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, coming to a stop near the runway.Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin said three people were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal. In total, seven passengers were reported injured – including a pregnant woman, airline RED Air...
A fire and explosion rocked Nevada’s iconic Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning. Bystander Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard an explosion”. “My goodness, something has just blown up,” a witness can be heard...
News has emerged of a 32-year-old man dying after he fell 40ft from an escalator at a The Weeknd concert in Philadelphia. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, died last Thursday (July 14) from major head trauma after what appears to have been an accidental fall. A...
Road Rage! Sure, many of us have cursed the driver that cut us off and sometimes the urge to do more crosses your mind. Is that road rage? Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the act as a motorist's uncontrolled anger that is usually provoked by another motorist's irritating act and is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.
‘Beatbox’ rapper SpotemGottem is officially facing criminal charges now for what cops viewed as his attempt to jet ski his way to freedom in Florida a couple weeks ago. Florida's State Attorney just charged the 20-year-old rapper with felony attempting to elude a law enforcement officer in a boat, and misdemeanor reckless operation of a vessel.
A New Mexico sheriff’s department helicopter crashed late Saturday after responding to a fire, killing all four people who were in the aircraft when it went down, authorities said. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) confirmed on Twitter at 2:26 Sunday morning that their helicopter known as Metro 2...
An elderly woman in Florida died after falling into a pond and being attacked by alligators there. On the evening of Friday, July 15, authorities reported that the woman was attacked by two alligators near her home at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club located in Englewood, Florida. WFLA,...
An Amtrak train that struck a dump truck Monday in rural Missouri was traveling at 87 mph at the time of impact, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference Wednesday. The train began blowing its horn one-fourth of a mile from the intersection as it...
At least six people have been killed after a dust storm caused a pile-up of 21 vehicles in Montana. Strong winds whipped up the dust and left drivers with “zero visibility” before the “mass casualty crash” on Friday afternoon. Gusts of 60mph were recorded around the...
A 37-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed Friday night as flash flooding tore through Buckhorn Canyon in the Masonville area southwest of Fort Collins. The two were caught in a recreational vehicle hit by rising water in Buckhorn Creek. The area was hit with between a half inch to two inches of rain in a half hour, said CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney. "There's nothing to stop it," said local resident Carrie Drovnick. "Even with new growth, it won't stop it." The creek is drainage for area including portions of the burn scar from the Cameron Peak Fire that started...
