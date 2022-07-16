Kim Kardashian Jets Off To Australia For Romantic Getaway To 'Hook Up' With Pete Davidson

Source: mega

A much needed getaway! Kim Kardashian jetted off to Australia to see boyfriend Pete Davidson for the first time in nearly four weeks. The couple have been long distance over the last month while the Saturday Night Live alum films A24 comedy Wizards with Orlando Bloom down under.

"Kim is on her private jet flying to Cairns in Northern Queensland, Australia, to hook up with Pete," an insider reportedly spilled to The Sun, noting she is expected to stay there with him for the next few days — and their plans are nearly all confined to the bedroom.

"She has said she intends to stay with Pete in his room at the resort he’s staying at, and not do much else!" added the insider. "She’s told the team with her, 'Don’t expect to see much of me for a couple of days!'"

Although Davidson's temporary move to Australia sparked rumors that their relationship may be on the rocks, a friend of Kardashian claimed the distance and freedom works for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum as she balances romance, her kids and her hectic professional life.

"After the control of the Kanye years, she's having so much fun going out and being this new Kim Kardashian with her boyfriend, but when she comes home she needs to be up at 5.30 am to work out and be a mom," the reportedly explained of the reality star's bustling life.

Despite the distance, the lovebirds appear to be going strong with the King of Staten Island actor even admitting he's already "100 percent" considering marriage and kids with the mother-of-four.

"I want to have a kid. I just want to be there and watch them have what I didn’t have," the Big Time Adolescence star candidly revealed. "I’m just so excited for that chapter, so, like, that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be, like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier."