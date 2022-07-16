ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Fiscal year through June: More than 2 million encounters at southern border

By Bethany Blankley
The Center Square
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – More than 2 million people have been encountered/apprehended at the U.S. southern border in fiscal 2022 through June, according to official data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It’s the greatest number recorded in a fiscal year in U.S. history. They total 2,002,604...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 6

jody
3d ago

Democrats continue to import inequality then blame republicans.

Reply
7
Fox News

Texas rancher finds migrants hiding on her property: 'We are being invaded'

A Texas Rancher continues to witness the border crisis firsthand, as she has seen illegal immigrants on her property. Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share how her family has been affected by the lack of border security and called out the Biden administration for not helping residents and communities being impacted each day.
Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Sheriff Torches Abbott for Turning Migrant Tragedy Into ‘One Big Campaign Stunt’

The sheriff of the county that encompasses San Antonio was not happy with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s cheap attempt to score political points off the discovery of 53 dead Mexican and Central American migrants in an abandoned, sweltering tractor-trailer Monday. Abbott, who often slams those who suggest political solutions to mass shootings, almost immediately blamed the truck tragedy on President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. But in a Tuesday letter to Biden, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Abbott had turned the tragedy into “one big campaign stunt.” Salazar, a Democrat, implored Biden to meet with Texas sheriffs to address the consequences and dangers posed by border crossings. He said Abbott, who has a multi-billion dollar immigration budget of his own, “has wasted excessive assets and personnel on an ineffective farce of an effort.” He said he’d experiences Abbott’s failures first-hand, as he deals with the results of border crossings, including through rescue operations and vehicle chases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

More than 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine found in record-breaking seizure in Southern California

Four residents of Tijuana, Mexico, face federal drug trafficking charges in connection with a Southern California methamphetamine seizure that authorities say was "record-breaking" because of its size. The suspects — identified as 37-year-old Rafael Alzua, 41-year-old Galdrino Contreras, 41-year-old Mario Contreras, and 44-year-old Ethgar Velazquez — are accused of attempting...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel ordered by US judge to pay $4.6 billion to the families of nine women and children who were ambushed and massacred in 2019: Family accused them of carrying out attack in retribution for their public protests against the cartel

A Mexican drug cartel accused in the brutal slaughter of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $4.6 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
Newsweek

Texas Seceding From U.S. 'Would Mean War,' Law Expert Says

Texans hoping that the Lone Star State eventually breaks away from the rest of the nation to form a new country are likely to be disappointed when considering what the Supreme Court once said about their options for secession. A case following the Civil War made it clear that the...
Washington Examiner

Biden throws the Border Patrol under the bus

Two Border Patrol agents tried to help the Texas Department of Public Safety secure the southern border last September. For that crime, President Joe Biden wants them punished. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility released a 500-page report last Friday, summarizing the findings of a 10-month investigation into...
The Center Square

The Center Square

