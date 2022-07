State troopers are waiting to notify family members before releasing the name of a driver killed in a traffic accident along the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County. The patrol tells 21 News that a 31-year-old man was thrown from the GMC Envoy he was driving when the SUV flipped over along the westbound lanes of the turnpike just before the I-680 interchange Sunday night.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO