WRAPUP 6-Russia says it will ramp up operations as rockets pound Ukraine

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday its forces would step up military operations in Ukraine in "all operational areas" as Moscow's rockets and missiles pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days. Rockets hit the northeastern town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv...

www.agriculture.com

Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
Vladimir Putin
Janet Yellen
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Agriculture Online

Russia's Putin arrives in Iran for talks on Syrian conflict, Ukraine grain

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - In his first trip outside the former Soviet Union since the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Iran for a summit with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts on Syrian conflict, Iranian state TV said on Tuesday. The three countries are working together...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Putin: Remaining curbs on Russia grain exports should be removed

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was ready to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports by the Black Sea, but also wanted the remaining curbs on Russian grain exports to be removed. Putin said the United States had basically removed curbs for Russian fertiliser...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 1-Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says

KYIV, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas". Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Putin: We don't see Ukrainian desire to stick to preliminary peace deal

July 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Moscow did see not see any desire from Ukraine to stick to the terms of what he said had been a preliminary peace deal agreed to in March. Putin, speaking to reporters in televised comments after a summit in...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian grain exports on Tuesday

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the export of Ukrainian grain at their meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, a Kremlin aide has told reporters. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat up slightly, exports accelerate

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose slightly last week, helped by a stronger rouble, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday, adding that exports quickened with arrival of the new crop. The United States last week issued clarification reassuring banks, shippers and insurance companies that transactions with Russian food and fertiliser exports would not breach Washington's sanctions on Moscow. Traders consider this clarification "with very careful optimism", IKAR said in a note. It currently expects the country to export more than 2 million tonnes of wheat this month. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $360 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said. Russia exported 500,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 340,000 tonnes the previous week, said fellow consultancy Sovecon, citing port data. Wheat prices for imminent supply were at $355-360 a tonne, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 13,275 rbls/t -300 rbls wheat, European part ($234.13) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,250 rbls/t +300 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,000 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,925 rbls/t -200 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t -$110 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,310/t -$60 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,089.9/t +$76.3 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of July 14*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 19.9 15.5 3.5 Crop, as of same 14.9 10.6 2.7 date in 2021 Yield, 4.1 4.2 4.6 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.4 3.4 3.9 date in 2021 Harvested area, 4.9 3.7 0.8 mln hectares Harvested area, as 4.3 3.1 0.7 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data for the current season. ($1 = 56.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 1-Putin says Ukraine did not make good on preliminary peace deal

* No immediate response from Ukrainian government on Putin remarks. * Russia ready to clear way for Ukraine grain exports, Putin says. July 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Moscow did not see any desire from Ukraine to fulfil the terms of what he described as a preliminary peace deal agreed to in March.
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Putin visits Iran on first trip outside former Soviet Union since Ukraine war

* Putin also to meet Iranian and Turkish presidents. * Russia to discuss Ukrainian grain exports with Erdogan. * Turkish threat of Syrian operation also in focus (Adds Khamenei's meeting with Erdogan) By Guy Faulconbridge and Parisa Hafezi. LONDON/DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tehran...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-U.S. panel rejects duties on fertilizers from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, concluding that those imports did not hurt American producers. The panel's vote may help ease shortages and price increases for fertilizers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia has increased the quota for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the government said on Sunday, citing sufficient domestic supplies. The country banned exports of sunflower seeds from the end of March until the end of August and imposed an export quota...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 6-Russia deepens Iran ties against West, hits Ukraine with more missiles

KYIV, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Tuesday, stressing closer ties in the face of Western pressure over the war in Ukraine, where Russian forces struck more targets across the country. During his Iran visit Putin also met...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy to increase in coming years - Draghi

ROME, July 18 (Reuters) - Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy will become more significant in the coming years, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday, after meeting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers. Draghi said Italy was a "privileged partner" of Algeria and that the two countries were...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Philippines mulls fertiliser deals with China, Russia, others

MANILA, July 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines is looking to strike import deals with some of the world's biggest fertiliser suppliers, including China and Russia, to help lower costs and increase food production amid high inflation, the government said on Tuesday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to reach out to...
ECONOMY

