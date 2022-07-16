ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man stabbed to death at Orange County gas station

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect was arrested after stabbing a man to death at a gas station in Westminster. Officers responded to the 76 gas station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. on July 13...

mymy
2d ago

He was on parole!! Milsap was on parole for armed robbery and also had a warrant out for his arrest for a parole... chalk it up to another gascon tragedy. If he was in jail where he belonged in the first place, Bobby East would still be alive...

3d ago

He’s been put away for life… Permanently, I believe he was killed when they raided the apartment complex he was at. 👍🏽

Anon
3d ago

When you tattoo your face you tell society you already checked out from the human race.

