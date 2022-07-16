ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

One dead after driving wrong direction, rolling car in south Kansas City

By Matti Gellman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

One person was killed in a crash Friday after the driver drove the wrong direction, traveled through several residential yards and went airborne, Kansas City police said.

Officers responded to the fatal collision at 9:40 p.m. Friday near 123rd and Holmes Road, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

According to the police investigation, a blue Honda Civic was heading the wrong direction at a high speed in the north lanes of Holmes Road. As the car traveled south, the driver of a silver Subaru Legacy attempted to pull over to avoid the car, but the two vehicles collided.

After sideswiping the vehicle, the Honda continued down Holmes Road, drove off the west side of the road and then traveled through several residential yards, Foreman said.

The car continued and went airborne, rolling over onto the passenger’s side. The driver was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical staff. No one else was in the car, Foreman said.

The Subaru driver declined medical treatment.

According to police records, this is the 49th fatality in 2022. At this time last year, there had been 36 road deaths.

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

