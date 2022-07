KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is warning residents about a pair of suspicious situations involving children that happened on Monday, July 18. Around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, deputies were dispatched to a neighborhood in Trevor. A caller stated her daughters were at a park in the Camp Lake neighborhood when a white Chevrolet Cruze stopped and was asking them for directions. The Chevrolet was operated by an older Asian female. Officials say this same vehicle also stopped out with another juvenile female in the neighborhood again asking for directions but also asking the juvenile to get into the Chevrolet to give her the directions.

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO