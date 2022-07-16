Teen identified in North Sacramento police chase that resulted in crash, death

Authorities have identified the teen who died after leading police on a chase in North Sacramento Friday evening before crashing his vehicle.

Elvis Giovanni Umanzor, 16, of Sacramento was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as the driver of a white sedan that crashed near Norwood and Main avenues, killing him and injuring his passenger.

Around 8:45 p.m., Sacramento police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Umanzor’s vehicle near 65th Street and 14th Avenue after observing a vehicle code violation, according to the police department.

A spokesperson for the department said Umanzor fled and officers initiated a pursuit that lasted about three minutes before being canceled.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kionna Rowe said that after Sacramento police dropped the pursuit, one of the sheriff’s deputies later located Umanzor’s vehicle outside of city limits and attempted to initiate a stop.

“The subject failed to yield and a pursuit ensued,” Rowe said.

Umanzor drove at speeds reaching 115 mph, according to Rowe, before the single-car crash that killed him.